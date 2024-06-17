Children’s Theatre leader receives Tony Award honorable mention

Roderick Justice – the artistic director for The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati – was an honorable mention in this year’s Excellence in Theatre Education Award competition.

The annual Excellence in Theatre Education Award, sponsored by Carnegie Mellon University, goes to a K-12 theater instructor who’s played a crucial role in shaping the next generation of stage artists. The prize comes with a grant of $10,000 for the teacher’s program.

A panel committee made up of representatives from Carnegie Mello, American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League and other performing arts organizations selects a winner based on candidates submitted by members of the public.

This year’s winner was CJay Philip, a Baltimore-based actor, educator, choreographer and Broadway veteran who has created arts opportunities for everyone from kindergartners to senior citizens. The founder and artistic director of the Dance & Bmore ensemble received recognition Sunday night during the Tony Awards in New York City.

Justice was one of several finalists.

The Tony Awards praised Phillip, Justice and their fellow educators for their work identifying talented students, nurturing their talent, inspiring them, and setting them off on a lifelong journey as theater supporters and professionals.

“It is my belief that theater educators are vital to the development of young minds,” said Justice, who began his tenure with TCT in 2006. “We exercise the imagination in ways that grow empathy, foster creative expression, and build confidence.”

Inspiring the next generation of theater lovers

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati is the oldest children’s stage company in the United States. And for the past 19 years, Justice has worked closely with TCT to introduce thousands of children, teenagers and young adults to the performing arts through the mix of theatrical productions and arts education.

Justice became the company’s first full-time associate artistic director and two years later received a promotion to associate artistic director of TCT’s MainStage and became the director of the STAR Program, a musical theater intensive.

An eastern Kentucky native, Justice earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theater from Northern Kentucky University. He continues to work closely with students in NKU’s School of the Arts as well as Cincinnati’s School of Creative and Performing Arts.

Since assuming the role of TCT’s artistic director in 2015, Justice has helped launch more than 20 world premieres as well as adaptations of theater for young audiences, such as a new musical mash-up of “Alice in Wonderland,” now licensed around the globe.

TCT strives to reach more than 200,000 people each season in the Cincinnati region. The company expects that number to grow when it moves into Over-the-Rhine’s historic Emery Theater during the 2025-2026 season.

“Roderick’s work is a testament to his unwavering dedication and passion for storytelling, childhood development through arts, and the transformative power of live theatre,” TCT wrote in a statement.

For his work, Justice has received a number of personal recognitions, most recently winning the title of Arts Educator of the Decade by BroadwayWorld in 2021. But he’s just as proud of the work he does off stage. Justice has been a leading advocate for Cincinnati’s “Men Wear Pink Campaign,” where, for the past eight years, he’s helped to raise more than $1 million for the American Cancer Society. He’s also on several artistic leadership committees and affinity groups.

Right now, however, his focus is the thousands of school-aged kids who’ll sit in his audiences during the upcoming 2024-2025 season. The schedule kicks off with “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR.” this October at the Taft Theater.

“I hope everyone can join in a celebration of all arts educators around the globe who are passionate about inspiring creativity and are working diligently to provide the next generation with the artistic tools needed to change the world,” Justice said.

