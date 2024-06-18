Cincinnati events to celebrate Disability Pride this July

The Greater Cincinnati region is joining a national celebration of Disability Pride this July with a series of events focused on raising support and awareness for those with disabilities.

Disability Pride commemorates the passage of the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) by Congress on July 26, 1990. The historic piece of legislation created protections for the rights of people with disabilities in areas such as accommodations, transportation, employment, communications and access to state and federal programs.

Over the years, these national celebrations have become month-long celebrations of Disability Pride throughout July.

This year’s Disability Pride Cincy initiative is a collaboration between local government, arts organizations and social service agencies such as Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled, also known as LADD.

This year, local activities include proclamations from the city of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, as well as other accessible art and culture events, like the “Sensory Explorations” event at the Taft Museum of Art. The full schedule is available on the Disability Pride Cincy website.

