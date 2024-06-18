United Way seeks ‘Champions of Change’

United Way of Greater Cincinnati seeks applicants for its Champions of Change program, which focuses on solving issues disproportionately affecting the local Black community.

Participants in the yearlong endeavor take part in a series of discussions and leadership experiences alongside grassroots leaders and subject matter experts. Together, they’ll design and test solutions to specific problems unique to African Americans in Greater Cincinnati.

The first Champions of Change class took place in 2019. The work of the 13-member group led to the creation of UWGC’s Black Empowerment Works grant program, which since 2020 has invested more than $5 million in 130 African American-led projects.

The new class of Champions will build upon that work.

First class of Champions of Change convened in 2019.

“The aim is that investment in Black-led work will evolve beyond funding to foster a connected ecosystem of changemakers positioned to drive collaborative improvement in the Black community,” UWGC wrote in a statement.

Participants receive a $2,500 stipend for their participation.

Applications are due by June 30.

Additional information is available on the Champions of Change website or by calling Andraya Mays at 513-762-7118 or emailing email black-led@uwgc.org. A virtual information session will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26.

You can fill out an application on the program website or by texting “Champion” to 51555.

