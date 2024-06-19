Starbucks Foundation awards grants to 26 local nonprofits

More than two dozen nonprofits from across Southwest Ohio received grants from The Starbucks Foundation to make meaningful investments in their communities as well as the people who live there.

These grants are part of a longstanding Neighborhood Grants program hosted by the foundation, the philanthropic arm of the multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery. Each recipient receives a nomination from a current or former Starbucks employee.

Overall, the foundation awarded more than $5 million to more than 2,800 nonprofits across the United States and Canada – the biggest round of grants in the program’s five-year history. The list includes 26 organizations from the Greater Cincinnati and Dayton regions.

No organizations from Northern Kentucky received funding.

One of the local organizations to receive funding is the Greater Cincinnati chapter of GLSEN, which received $2,000 during the 10th round of the Neighborhood Grants Program. It’s the nonprofit’s second grant from the Starbucks Foundation in the program’s five-year history.

GLSEN Greater Cincinnati is a chapter of GLSEN, a national organization focused on ensuring schools are safe for all students, regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity.

You can see all the local winners below.

“GLSEN made me who I am today, I wouldn’t be alive and advocating for LGBTQ equality and part of the Starbucks Pride Alliance if I didn’t have that safe space as a teenager to be myself,” a barista, who chose to remain anonymous, wrote in their nomination submission, according to Starbucks.

“They deserve the world.”

Investing in those who uplift communities

Every year, Starbucks employees and alumni receive an invitation to nominate local grassroots, community-led nonprofit organizations in their community to receive small grants through the Neighborhood Grants programs.

The Starbucks Foundation supports a wide range of causes, but this program places a specific impact on the following areas: youth empowerment, supporting families, addressing hunger and homelessness, advancing racial equity, and promoting environmental stewardship.

“We know that our (employees) know their neighborhoods best. Our Neighborhood Grants program embodies this belief and is one of the pivotal ways our partners and Starbucks alumni live out our promise to contribute positively to every community,” said Kelly Goodejohn, Starbucks’ chief social impact officer.

Nonprofits are eligible to receive between $1,000 and $15,000 per round of funding. There are usually two rounds per year.

Since the program’s foundation in 2019, Starbuck has received more than 115,000 nominations, leading to more than 13,000 grants valued at more than $20 million total.

Organizations can use the grant money on anything that will further impact the services they offer their community – from helping to increase the number of supplies they distribute to establishing a new building.

The Starbucks Foundation declined to provide the monetary values of specific grants, with the exception of the GLSEN award.

“I’m so proud to share that more than two dozen deserving nonprofits in the Greater Cincinnati area received a Neighborhood Grant to uplift their missions … thanks to nominations from partners who have experienced the impact of their programming firsthand,” Goodejohn said.

2024 Starbucks Foundation grant winners

1N5 (Cincinnati)

(Cincinnati) Black Power Initiative (Cincinnati)

(Cincinnati) Blue Star Families of Dayton and Southwestern Ohio

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati

Bridges of Hope (Xenia)

(Xenia) Bunker Hill Haven For Boys (Oxford)

(Oxford) Churches Active in Northside (CAIN) (Cincinnati)

(Cincinnati) Cincinnati Pride

Cincinnati Recycling and Reuse Hub

Elementz (Cincinnati)

(Cincinnati) GLSEN Greater Cincinnati

Hearing Speech and Deaf Center (Cincinnati)

(Cincinnati) Junior League of Dayton Ohio

Love Our Land (Loveland)

(Loveland) Pause for Parents (Liberty Township)

(Liberty Township) Shared Harvest Food Bank (Fairfield)

(Fairfield) Spectrum Empowerment (Mason)

(Mason) Taste of Grace Ministries (Cincinnati)

(Cincinnati) The Dragonfly Foundation (Cincinnati)

(Cincinnati) The Foodbank (Dayton)

(Dayton) The TNT Ranch (Batavia)

(Batavia) USO Ohio – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (Greater Dayton)

(Greater Dayton) Valley Interfaith Community Resource Center (Lockland)

(Lockland) Valley View Foundation (Milford)

(Milford) Women Helping Women (Cincinnati)

(Cincinnati) YWCA of Greater Cincinnati

