Cincy teen picked for World Literacy Foundation ambassador program

The World Literacy Foundation has selected a Cincinnati teenager for its international youth ambassador program.

Iyanna Wilson, 16, joins a group of 15- to 25-year-olds from 40 countries who’ll spend the next year coming up with ways to improve literacy rates among disadvantaged children in their respective communities.

“It was amazing,” Iyanna, a Westwood resident, said of learning of her selection to the program. The Gamble Montessori High School student described herself as being “excited” and “thankful” to work with WLF, a nonprofit dedicated to eradicating illiteracy across the globe.

Iyanna Wilson

Currently, 770 million people can’t read a single word, and a further 2 billion people struggle to read a sentence, per data provided by WLF. The organization said in low-income homes, on average, 72% of children struggle to read.

In Cincinnati Public Schools, only 32% of elementary students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, according to U.S. News & World Report. That district had the same percentage for middle school students. As a result, CPS lags behind statewide averages in English language arts at the junior high and high school levels as well.

The impact of illiteracy is not just educational but also social and economic, according to WLF.

“In an era dominated by technology, (Iyanna) recognizes children’s declining interest in reading as a pressing issue that requires attention and action,” the organization wrote in a statement. “She believes this trend can be reversed through initiatives like the WLF, which are dedicated to fostering literacy and education.”

Combining a love of reading with community services

Iyanna said she applied for the volunteer position with WLF because it aligns with two of her greatest passions: reading and community service. Immersed in books from a young age, Iyanna maintains a blog where she rates and reviews books and interviews authors. She’s also in the process of penning a novel of her own and wants to become a journalist when she’s older.

To share her love of reading with other young people, Iyanna recently organized book drives at two local elementary schools.

As a youth ambassador, Iyanna will help design and implement strategies to increase interest in reading and writing among young children. A focal point is improving access to books and other educational resources.

Iyanna and the other youth ambassadors will also receive professional development opportunities through an internship-style setup. They’ll each take part in a four-month leadership development training focused on things such as fundraising, advocacy and community.

As part of the program, each ambassador designs a project to raise funds to support illiterate children worldwide.

To date, there’ve been more than 4,500 youth ambassadors, representing over 100 countries, in the nine-year history of the program.

Iyanna voiced an eagerness to contribute her enthusiasm, advocacy skills and love for storytelling to inspire a new generation of readers and writers.

“I can’t wait to make a difference through a program that not only lines up with my previous work but also my inner values,” she said.

Related Articles