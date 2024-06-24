Motz to canoe 3K miles to raise money for adaptive sports nonprofit

The founder of a Cincinnati-based sports field construction company is putting his determination – and stamina – to the test by taking a 3,000-mile canoe trip to raise money and awareness for The Bridge Adaptive Sports & Recreation.

Joe Motz will be the paddler during the Motz Moves initiative, Paddle for a Purpose. He’ll use a handmade canoe to wind through major and minor waterways, including three Great Lakes, with a scheduled return in late October.

The trip will take him through parts of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Canada.

Joe Motz in his handmade canoe.

All funds raised will go to The Bridge Adaptive Sports & Recreation, a nonprofit that provides opportunities for those with disabilities to participate in a range of sports and athletic endeavors.

Founded in 2021, The Bridge is a collaboration between a group of medical professionals, community advocates and athletes committed to eliminating barriers for people with disabilities to participate in physical activity in Greater Cincinnati. Activities include sports such as mountain biking, handcycling and snow skiing.

Motz’s goal is to raise at least $300,000. An anonymous donor has committed to contributing a 100% match of up to $33,000.

“I believe an active lifestyle should be accessible to all and believe there is a ripple effect to giving back to our community,” he said.

Moving people to better lives

Motz founded The Motz Group in 1977. The company builds natural and synthetic turf sports fields across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

As part of its corporate mission, the company takes part in a variety of charitable efforts every year. It participates in and hosts several service projects – food, clothing and blood drives – as well as various charity fundraisers. The Motz Group also partners with the affiliate nonprofit associations of the FC Cincinnati Foundation, Cincinnati Reds Community Fund and the Cleveland Guardians.

Additionally, the company’s employees participate in an annual impact fund, which is fully funded by the employees and then matched by the company at the end of the year. Those funds become grants available to local nonprofits.

Since 2017, employees of The Motz Group have donated more than $70,000.

Motz views his upcoming monthslong trip as an extension of those other corporate efforts.

The Paddle for a Purpose trek begins June 29 with a launch event at the site of the former Shelter Cove Marina on Kellogg Avenue. Several adaptive paddlers plan to join him as he sets off on this journey. A “farewell celebration” and fundraiser is set for the night before, June 28, at Big Ash Brewing in Anderson Township.

Those interested in following Motz’s trip or learning more about – or donating to – The Bridge Adaptive Sports & Recreation can do so on the Paddle for a Purpose website.

“Every donation is much appreciated and will help move people to better lives,” Motz said.

