Notables in ancillary health care

Movers & Makers asked Greater Cincinnati’s nonprofits providing services ancillary to the health care system to introduce their notables to our readers, part of a regular feature highlighting people making a difference in Greater Cincinnati’s nonprofit community.

Jennifer Bross

Jennifer Bross helps families deal with costs of fertility treatment

Jennifer Bross is deeply committed to raising awareness about infertility issues and extending financial assistance to individuals facing such challenges. She is president and co-founder of Parental Hope, a Cincinnati nonprofit driven by volunteers who have triumphed over infertility. As Bross works to bring visibility to the many different pathways to parenthood, she cannot ignore the enormous financial burden of fertility treatment. Her bottom line: No one should have to choose between their dream of expanding their family and avoiding severe financial strain. Through her work with Parental Hope, Bross remains committed to continuing the conversation around women’s health and erasing the stigma of infertility. Outside of work and philanthropy, Bross cherishes moments with her husband, David, and their twins, Violet and Logan. She relishes family trips and embraces an active lifestyle.

Charla Hale

Charla Hale helps women, families get care they need around birth

Charla Hale is the new president and CEO of Healthy Moms and Babes, an organization that supports women and families before and after a birth. Committed to reducing the disparate impact of infant mortality for Black women, Hale and her team educate, advocate for and provide resources to women as they navigate the risks of the perinatal period. Hale brings to the organization a passion and strategic vision that centers on equitable care and patient voice. “I am passionate about ensuring all moms get the care they need and want, and that more babies make it to their first birthday,” Hale said. Outside of work, her activities include public speaking, being a wife and the mother to a 1-year-old, teaching ballet to young girls in Bond Hill, and trying to practice what she preaches to her team and patients, making time for self-care that goes beyond taking the occasional nap.

Ben Nunery

Ben Nunery turns experience of loss into helping others facing grief

As a board member at Cancer Family Care, Ben Nunery truly gets the mission. Nunery used Cancer Family Care services when his first wife, Ali, died of cancer, leaving him to raise their very young daughter alone. Nunery fulfilled a promise to Ali to continue his work with his CFC therapist even after her death. As part of that therapeutic work, he was able to accept it’s OK to move on after the loss of a spouse. He reconnected with a friend, Lesley, who had lost her husband to cancer while she was pregnant. The couple ended up getting married and are now raising Olivia, Kaiser and Nash, whom they welcomed shortly after blending their families. Nunery works tirelessly to spread the mission of CFC, especially to men who are grieving the loss of a spouse. When not at work, Nunery enjoys camping with his family. He also wrote a book about rock ’n’ roll concert posters.

Bob McEwan

Bob McEwan’s leadership advances Alzheimer’s Association

Robert (Bob) McEwan has been an invaluable influence in the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter for more than 10 years. He has served in numerous volunteer positions including the board of directors, helped raise millions of dollars and helped steer the chapter in serving the Greater Cincinnati community. McEwan was given the organization’s annual Courage and Hope award at the Spring Gala to recognize his contributions. He wrote “Five Fundamentals to Unleash Millennial Talent,” a book that focuses his leadership development theories on the Millennial generation. He keeps busy in the business world as founder of Bob McEwan Management Consulting, where he works with companies on management, manufacturing and introducing advanced technologies. Once upon a time, McEwan was a high school math teacher. He loves spending time with his family and grandchildren and hopes that they never have to face the devastation of Alzheimer’s.

Roger Henthorn

Roger Henthorn brings humor, hard work to foundation’s mission

Roger Henthorn recently received the Volunteer Extraordinaire Award from the Aubrey Rose Foundation for his unwavering dedication and enthusiasm. The organization helps families caring for children with life-threatening illnesses. Henthorn, a part-time delivery driver for Lutz Flowers, finds time to help with ARF events, arriving with a smile and readiness to pitch in. His vibrant personality and humor bring a joyous energy to ARF. His lightheartedness creates an atmosphere of fun and camaraderie, making even the busiest days more enjoyable. Henthorn has a talent for uplifting spirits and bringing people together, which is just as valuable as the physical help he provides. He has a reliability and willingness to go above and beyond. In his spare time, Henthorn plays music for a weekly clogging group. His music library would likely rival that of a radio station.

Kelly Schoen

Kelly Schoen works to provide community support for cancer patients

To Kelly Schoen, Community Is Stronger than Cancer is much more than just the motto of the organization she oversees, Cancer Support Community. She works relentlessly so cancer patients and their loved ones have the support they need and deserve. A trained social worker, Schoen began at CSC as program manager and now serves as executive director. Her passion for community drives the CSC team to deliver over 150 free programs every month. Schoen’s dedication to advancing CSC’s health equity work has helped the organization achieve incredible growth over the last few years in under-resourced communities in need of cancer support. She’s also provided her team with a firm foundation in cultural competency and advocacy. Most nights you can find her spending cherished personal time bringing family together or making new friends at live music concerts.

Amanda Witt

Amanda Witt helps stressed families find carefree fun and adventure

Amanda Witt has been a pillar within the A Kid Again community since 2019. A Kid Again provides year-round cost-free, carefree adventures for families raising children with life-threatening conditions. These adventures allow families to take a time out from their child’s medical journey and focus on having fun together, while creating a community of support. Witt, who has served in various positions within the organization, is development manager for Southwest Ohio. Throughout her time with A Kid Again, she has cultivated meaningful relationships with the families, while gaining perspective on the importance of community and corporate support. Witt knows firsthand how important an adventurous spirit is for the soul. If not at an A Kid Again Adventure, you can find her traveling with her wife and kids. There is not an hour of PTO that goes to waste!

Emily Murray

Emily Murray ensures foundation brings fun to women living with breast cancer

Emily Murray is the driving force behind the Karen Wellington Foundation’s operational excellence. As director of operations since 2019, Murray orchestrates all the logistical intricacies and manages donations for KWF, ensuring that the organization can fulfill its mission of putting fun on the calendars of women and families living with breast cancer. Her dedication has been instrumental in enabling KWF to provide fun to over 3,000 recipients. When she’s not supporting KWF, Murray is likely outdoors exploring nature or cheering on FC Cincinnati. Her commitment to both her work and personal interests reflects her caring spirit and unwavering dedication to making a positive impact in the world.

Michael Rice

Michael Rice of Rosemary’s Babies leads with passion and joy

Michael Rice play a critical role for Rosemary’s Babies and its founder, Rosemary Oglesby-Henry. As administrator/volunteer manager, he is vital to the organization, but he means everything to the teen parents and their babies the organization serves. Rice joined the staff in 2022, but he has been a close associate with Oglesby-Henry since 2015. He believed in her vision and was the first volunteer. Rice is a leader and confidant. Rice is trustworthy, honest and has a passionate heart. He helps teen parents through the organization’s hotline and social media group. He is the welcoming face when babies enter the building, and together they light up the room with joy. Rice ensures volunteers have a memorable learning experience. He tells others the organization gives him life. Rice’s favorite hobby is cooking and his co-workers love his delicious desserts.

