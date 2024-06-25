Seven nonprofits in running for $100K grants from Impact 100

A group of seven local nonprofits are in the running for so-called breakthrough grants, valued at $100,000 each, from Impact 100.

The women-led philanthropic group announced the finalists of its annual IMPACT grant program on Monday during a sold-out event at Kennedy Heights Arts Center.

The 2024 finalists are: The Bridge Adaptive Sports and Recreation, Cornerstone Renter Equity, CityLink Center, Last Mile Food Rescue, National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southwest Ohio & Transform, Ohio Justice and Policy Center and UpSpring.

During Monday’s event, Impact 100 members and guests engaged with representatives from each of the finalists to learn more about their respective projects. You can read more about them below.

“Impact 100 members invested many hours learning and evaluating over 120 applications to get to this point,” said Reagan Smith, grant review coordinator of Impact 100. “There are so many transformational projects happening in our city, the decision to choose the finalists was very difficult,” All seven nonprofits make passionate cases to address critical needs in our community.”

Combining resources for greater local ‘Impact’

Founded in Cincinnati in 2001, Impact 100 aims to increase the power of financial donations by pooling together member resources. All membership dollars go directly toward grants for nonprofits.

Over the past 23 years, Impact 100 has grown into an international organization, with chapters in more than 50 cities across the United States and two foreign countries. The organizations have awarded more than $105 million in grants, including nearly $7 million to organizations across the Greater Cincinnati region.

As part of that work, Impact 100 hosts an open application process to allow Greater Cincinnati nonprofits to apply for funding. Applicants must identify a specific program in one of several key impact areas – culture, education, environment, family, health and wellness, or preservation and recreation.

All seven 2024 finalists will present their proposals to the Impact 100 membership, and, after member selections are tabulated, four will receive an Impact 100 grant to implement their projects.

Four of the seven finalists will receive a $100,000 grant this Sept. 19 during Impact 100’s annual awards celebration.

Information about the upcoming 2025 grant application process is available at www.Impact100.org.

2024 Impact 100 Breakthrough Grant finalists

The Bridge Adaptive Sports and Recreation – Remove barriers for the disability community to independently explore and exercise in nature by purchasing a fleet of adaptive bikes, improving accessibility of park trails across the tristate area and creating regular mountain biking opportunities.

Cornerstone Renter Equity – Expand membership and community engagement for their Renter Equity Club that supports low-income families identify personal and financial goals and provides opportunities to earn money for long-term savings.

CityLink Center – Add a second care coordinator to the “Every Mother’s Advocate” team. Doing so will support and guide up to 75 volunteer advocates as they provide one-on-one, ongoing support to empower at-risk moms to increase their resilience, overcome risk factors, and achieve stability for their children. CityLink believes doing so will play a key role in preventing approximately 150 children from being separated from their mothers and entering the foster care system.

Last Mile Food Rescue – Expand the Last Mile Market to Price Hill. Already operating in Avondale four days a week, this mobile, farmer-style market delivers free, fresh, rescued food directly to communities with limited access to healthy options.

NAMI of Southwest Ohio & Transform – Develop and pilot a new, collaborative support group model that will provide mutual support and resources for adult LGBTQ+ individuals who also have a mental health condition, tailored to their specific intersectional identities.

Ohio Justice and Policy Center – Support the hiring of a dedicated attorney to lead OJPC’s Women’s Project, addressing critical issues such as human trafficking, domestic violence, and self-defense against abuse, to ensure justice and empowerment for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women.

UpSpring – Expand UpSpring Summer 360°, UpSpring After School and the UpSpring Resource Collaborative to include Butler and Clermont counties, and add new sites in Hamilton, Boone and Kenton counties to support at least 415 new students in their academic and social-emotional needs over a three-year period.

