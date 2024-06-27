bi3 awards $400K in grants to three health-minded nonprofits

The bi3 Fund has awarded $400,000 to three local nonprofit organizations to create better access to medical care for Black and Hispanic women, expand doula services across Greater Cincinnati and improve overall health and wellness of Black men.

bi3 – the philanthropic arm of Bethesda Inc. and a TriHealth strategic partner – aims to advance health equity and fuel innovation by investing in a range of local health-minded community organizations.

For this round of funding, bi3 is awarding $200,000 to The Mothership Institute for Womb Wellness, $150,000 to Healthy Moms & Babes and $50,000 to The DAD Initiative.

The Mothership Institute for Womb Wellness will use its funding to expand childbirth education and doula services and host more local community events. The organization will also establish infrastructure for Medicaid reimbursement.

Healthy Moms & Babes views itself as an entry point to the health care system for its clients. The nonprofit plans to use the bi3 money to support its Mobile Van Outreach program, which travels around Greater Cincinnati to provide comprehensive medical care to Black and Hispanic women who don’t have a health care provider.

The DAD Initiative’s funding will go toward the relaunch of the Black Man’s Think Tank, a series of events dedicated to addressing its clients health and societal challenges. Events focus on mental and physical health, financial well-being, enhanced interpersonal skills and creating stronger community ties. The reimagined Black Man Think Tanks builds on the original series from 1983 to 1999.

“The bi3 Fund is focused on advancing health equity in our community to improve health outcomes,” Jill Miller, bi3’s president and CEO, said. “Fueling these organizations will increase access to care and support for birthing people and support the holistic health of Black men in our community.”

