Holly Hill Child & Family Solutions receives $6.5M from state of Kentucky

Holly Hill Child & Family Solutions – a century-old social services organization focused on mental health and youth welfare – has received $6.5 million from the state of Kentucky.

This allocation from the state’s legislature marks a pivotal moment for the longstanding Northern Kentucky-based organization as it embarks on a $13.5 million comprehensive plan to enhance and modernize its operations.

The state funding will support expanding and updating Holly Hill facilities in Highland Heights and California, Kentucky as well as upgrading technology and introducing new treatment methods. It’ll also support the implementation of agency-wide staff training initiatives.

CEO James Sherry said the funding award underscores the state’s commitment to a key component of Holly Hill’s mission of providing critical support to girls who have experienced sexual exploitation and trafficking.

State Sen. Shelley Funke-Frommeyer and state Rep. Mike Clines presented the $6.5 million check during Holly Hill’s 62nd annual Golf Classic, attended by 140 supporters and stakeholders.

State Rep. Mike Clines, James Sherry, state Sen. Shelley Funke-Frommeyer, Scott Grothaus and Erin Wilkins

Clines, who represents District 68, noted enjoying being able to help Sherry and his leadership team in their efforts to secure funding to provide crucial services to our community.

“This funding emphatically states that the commonwealth of Kentucky believes in the mission, vision and values of Holly Hill Child and Family Solutions,” Clines added.

For over 140 years, Holly Hill has been dedicated to protecting and supporting vulnerable members of the community through a range of services, including outpatient behavioral health and residential treatment for girls. It also offers targeted case management, remote and in-person therapy services, and supports supervised visitation to provide a safe way for parents and other caregivers to maintain a relationship with their children.

The organization serves thousands of children and families in Kentucky every year.

Scott Grothaus, Holly Hill’s board chair, voiced appreciation to Funke-Frommeyer, Clines and the entire Kentucky legislature.

“This significant investment will not only strengthen Holly Hill’s ability to serve our community but also enhance our role as a leader in mental and behavioral health care,” he said.

Holly Hill Child & Family Solutions

