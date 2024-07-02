CMC buys Heidelberg Distributing site, plans campus expansion

Cincinnati Museum Center has purchased the former Heidelberg Distributing campus in Queensgate as part of a roughly $40 million undertaking to expand operations and better “preserve and share our region’s story.”

The Dalton Street property, which is less than a block from CMC’s home at Union Terminal, cost $15 million. The museum plans to spend another $25 million to renovate the roughly 200,000-square-foot facility.

Spokesperson Cody Hefner described the acquisition as enabling CMC to establish a “state-of-the-art campus for education, collections and research.” The site, in addition to being close to the museum, will allow CMC to consolidate its collections and provide for future collections growth and diversification, Hefner said.

Specific plans for the space aren’t yet available. However, Hefner referred to this as an “unparalleled opportunity” for CMC’s team of researchers, educators, curators and volunteers to more effectively share research with the community and “preserve our treasures for future generations.”

“It will allow us to invite the public in to experience our ongoing research and to learn from the more than 6 million objects and scientific specimens in our care, sharing them with our community in unprecedented ways,” he added.

The project team is working to develop plans for the building’s retrofit with construction anticipated to start in summer 2026, Hefner said. A construction partner hasn’t yet been selected. As such, there are no design plans or renderings available.

CMC expects to complete the expansion by late 2027.

“We’re excited for the future this opportunity presents for us as we continue to preserve and care for more than 420 million years of history,” Hefner said.

