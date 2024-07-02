Culture FIX, July 3-9

Sound the Alarm, Stop Making Sense, Tinfoil Hat Cowboys, Rewind to the 80s. No, it’s not a presidential debate. It’s part of this week’s Culture FIX lineup, which features a wide range of outdoor concerts and Fourth of July celebrations. Grab a blanket, pack a picnic and get ready for the fireworks.

Wednesday, July 3

Sound the Alarm

Wednesdays in the Woods, Sound the Alarm | 7-9 p.m., Burnet Woods Bandstand, 3298 Clifton Ave., Clifton. 513-497-2860. DETAILS: Local R&B fusion band Sound the Alarm is the featured act for this week’s Burnet Woods gathering, part of a Clifton Cultural Arts Center summer series. Every three months, the center does a community potluck for families, friends and neighbors, and this one will be an outdoor cookout. Concertgoers are invited to bring a side dish or dessert to share.

Tinfoil Hat Cowboys

Wild Card Wednesday, Tinfoil Hat Cowboys | 6-9 p.m., Factory 52, 4590 Beech St., Cincinnati, OH 45212. DETAILS: Despite its conspiracy-theory schtick, the Cowboys are devoted to what they call “the good stuff” – straight-ahead, classic country & western songs by greats such as Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Hank Williams and “scores of other legends that ‘they’ don’t want you to hear.” Not sure who “they” are, but musicians Nick Fryer, Brad Myers, Bill Littleford, Michael Mavridoglou and Nicholas Mavridoglou say they’re on their “list,” so come hear them while you can. The new “lifestyle center” Factory 52 in Norwood, at the site of the former U.S. Playing Card factory, offers plenty of options for eats and drinks. The food is out there.

Serving suggestion

Blue Ash Montgomery Symphony Orchestra, “Summer Fun Patriotic Concert” | 7:30 p.m., Montgomery Park, 10105 Montgomery Road, Montgomery, OH 45242. 513-549-2197. DETAILS: Stealing a march (probably Sousa) on the Fourth, BAMSO hosts its traditional patriotic concert on the night before the holiday, with a concert reflecting “America’s love of summer and sunshine.” The concert kicks off the city of Montgomery’s Independence Day festivities. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy.

Thursday, July 4

John Morris Russell and the Cincinnati Pops

Cincinnati Pops, “Red, White & Boom” | 8 p.m., Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: The Cincinnati Pops has been doing a July Fourth concert at Riverbend ever since the outdoor concert pavilion opened in the early 1980s, so they know the score here. It’s a great way to celebrate the holiday, especially with its spectacular Rozzi Bros. post-concert fireworks show. John Morris Russell conducts the orchestra and Cincinnati Pops Chorale, with soprano SSgt. Esther Kang and tenor SSgt. Ian McEuen, both from the U.S. Army Chorus, as soloists. Kids ages 17 and under get free lawn admission, and tickets for all active and retired military are just $5.

Taps Tastes & Tunes Festival

Taps Tastes & Tunes Festival | noon-11 p.m., National Voice of America Museum, 8070 Tylersville Road (use Cox Road Entrance), West Chester, OH 45069. DETAILS: The three-day outdoor music festival sponsored by Kemba Credit Union kicks off on the Fourth, and features national acts such as The Smithereens (with guest vocalist John Cowsill) and Nine Days. The Friday edition will wind up with a fireworks show at 10 p.m., and of course there will be plenty of Taps and Tastes on hand, along with the Tunes. Also noon-11 p.m. July 5 and 6. Admission is free.

Ernie Johnson From Detroit

Rockin’ the Roebling, Ernie Johnson From Detroit | 7-10 p.m., Smale Riverfront Park, 166 W. Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Ernie Johnson From Detroit Is From Cincinnati. Got that? And by the way, the word “From” in its name is capitalized, the band specifies on its website. No word about their philosophy regarding semicolons; anyway, The Ernies have been doing what they call a “boundary-pushing” blend of dance-party jazz, funk, hard rock and afrobeat since 2015. The weekly series put on by Cincinnati Parks features beer and food from nearby Moerlein Lager House along with the music, which kicks off at 6 p.m. with a DJ.

Friday, July 5

Left: Kumar Misal, “Lakshmi I,” etching. Right: Priyanka Makhijani, “Untitled,” lithograph

SOS Art, “Voices from India: Social and Cultural Reflections” | Opening receptions: 5-8 p.m., Off Ludlow Gallery, 3408 Ormond St., Cincinnati, OH 45220, and 6-8 p.m. July 6, Kennedy Heights Arts Center, 6546 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45213. DETAILS: This is a bit complicated, but here goes: SOS Art, guided by the esteemed Saad Ghosn, has been nurturing art on themes of peace and justice since 2003. Ghosn has assembled a collection of around 300 works by nearly 150 printmakers from regions throughout India, meant to provide a look into that nation’s artistic heritage and contemporary aesthetics. The exhibit will be divided between Off Ludlow Gallery (works by 50 emerging artists, opening July 5) and the Kennedy Heights Arts Center (210 prints by 97 artists, opening July 6). In addition to the opening receptions: The Off Ludlow exhibit features a curator talk 3-5 p.m. July 13, and a closing reception 2-5 p.m. Aug. 18; Kennedy Heights hosts an Indian Cultural Mini-Festival noon-6 p.m. Aug. 10, featuring music, dance, food, poetry and art, with Ghosn giving guided tours of the exhibit. Through Aug. 18 at Off Ludlow, Aug. 31 at Kennedy Heights.

Memorial Hall, The 122nd Army Band “Rewind to the 80s” | 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: The Ohio National Guard’s 122nd Army Band, which has been performing since 1944, is one of the nation’s top ensembles of its kind. For its summer tour, it’s doing a “mix tape” program of music that highlights the unique aesthetics of the 1980s. As the band promises, “It’s gonna be tubular!” Tickets to the Memorial Hall event are free, but reservations are required. The band also plays an outdoor concert 7 p.m. July 6 at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester, OH 45069. It’s free as well, and listeners are invited to bring a blanket, chairs and picnic suppers.



Saturday, July 6

Panoramic view of the KSO at Devou Park

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, “Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” | 7:30 p.m., Devou Park Amphitheater, 1 Bandshell Blvd., Covington, KY 41011 859-431-6216. DETAILS: Here’s another retro-pop program for the holiday weekend. The KSO’s “Boogie Band” studio orchestral has assembled a program of pop favorites from the 1950s to today – Elvis Presley to Taylor Swift, in fact. A sampling of the lineup: “Spinning Wheel,” “Walk Like an Egyptian,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Shut Up and Dance,” “What a Wonderful World,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Shake It Off,” an Elvis medley, a Beatles medley and, of course, the concert-title “Rocky Horror” tune. You can dance, but don’t have to shut up: Sing-alongs and dancing are encouraged. Those who want to avoid crowds can attend the 10 a.m. dress rehearsal instead. A TANK shuttle will take concertgoers to and from parking at Covington Catholic High School on Dixie Highway 6-7:30 p.m. and after the concert for $1 each way. Chairs and coolers are allowed on buses. Admission is free, but contributions are encouraged. Repeats 7:30 p.m. July 7, Tower Park, 900 S. Fort Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, KY 41075, streamed live on the KSO website.

Art on Vine at Court Street Plaza

Art on Vine, Summer Market | Noon-6 p.m., Court Street Plaza, E. Court St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Art on Vine, which started out as a modest affair in a Vine Street parking lot, has expanded to an art fair that hosts more than 80 artists each month, helping them exhibit and sell their creations. The event not only supports local artists, it helps benefit various area nonprofits. During the colder months, it takes place in Rhinegeist Brewery, but summer and early fall bring Art on Vine back to the great outdoors.

Sunday, July 7

The Taft Museum entrance

Taft Museum of Art, Summer Chamber Music | 2:30 p.m., Taft Museum, 316 Pike St., Cincinnati, OH 45202 513-241-0343. DETAILS: The Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, gearing up for its Summermusik festival July 31-Aug. 24, has members playing a free summer chamber music series at the Taft. Registration isn’t required, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Monday, July 8

David Byrne & Co.

Woodward Theater, “Stop Making Sense” | 7:30 p.m., Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-345-7981. DETAILS: Widely regarded as the greatest concert film of all time, the 1984 independent, low-budget “Stop Making Sense” by filmmaker Johnathan (“Silence of the Lambs”) Demme documents, after a fashion, “big-suited” David Byrne and the Talking Heads at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater in 1983. The Woodward is showing the film in its 40th anniversary restoration.

Tuesday, July 9

Myles Ellington Twitty

Jazz at the Square, Myles Ellington Twitty Quintet | 5-8 p.m., Fountain Square, downtown. 513-621-4400. DETAILS: Culture FIX’s reliable Tuesday-evening summer standby, Jazz at the Square, this week features a rising local star with a jazzily impressive name. A recent graduate of the College-Conservatory of Music, Myles Ellington Twitty is an adjunct faculty member at Xavier University, an instructor at the Cincinnati Jazz Academy and a young jazz trumpeter to watch. Twitty says he was inspired early on by Miles Davis’ “Kind of Blue” and the musical possibilities it showed. As always, the Fountain Square event is free, and food and drink are available.

