Culture FIX, July 10-16

Last week, our Culture FIX schedule was heavy on outdoor music, especially with Fourth of July holiday events. This week is more about balance, with several can’t-miss visual art exhibitions and theater productions opening. And yes, there are fine musical events as well. Some of them are even inside, where it’s cooler!

Wednesday, July 10

Jolie Harris, “Wildfire,” mixed media on canvas

Studio Kroner, artist talk by Jolie Harris | 6 p.m., Studio Kroner, 130 W. Court St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: “Intuitive Abstraction” by abstract expressionist Jolie Harris opened June 27 at Studio Kroner, but the artist comes to give a mid-exhibit talk about her work. Harris, a graduate of the Art Academy of Cincinnati, has had exhibits of her work throughout the nation. She splits her time between Cincinnati and Delray Beach, Florida. The exhibit continues through July 27.

Promotional image for ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

Cincinnati Landmark Productions, “Peter and the Starcatcher” | 7:30 p.m., Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, 801 Matson Place, Cincinnati, OH 45204. 513-241-6550. DETAILS: This Tony-winning, imaginative musical play by Rick Elice and Wayne Barker (based on a novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson), serves as a sort of Peter Pan/Neverland “origin story,” and it has all the basics for this type of adventure: a treasure trunk, an evil king, a band of pirates, a young heroine and, of course, an orphan boy who never grows up. Through Aug. 4.

Thursday, July 11

Jessica Rivera

Cincinnati Opera Studio Sessions, soprano Jessica Rivera | 8 p.m., Wilks Studio, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-241-2742. DETAILS: Fresh off her appearance as Donna Elvira in Cincinnati Opera’s production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” last month, Grammy-winning soprano Jessica Rivera returns for a recital focused on Spanish and Latin American composers. Her program, “Canciones de Mi Alma Latina: Songs of My Latin Soul” with pianist Mark Carver, clarinetist Eleanor Weingartner and guitarist Thomas George Caracas Garcia, features music by Osvaldo Golijov, Fernando Obradors, Manuel de Falla, Antonio de Salazar and Federico Moreno Torroba, along with arias by Giacomo Puccini and Mozart.

Maggie Barnes, “Bip Bop” (“Wings,” 1971)

Wash Park Art, “Maggie Barnes: Painting McCartney” and “Virtuosity: Reprise” | Opening pARTy 5-8 p.m., Wash Park Art Gallery, 1215 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-291-3626. DETAILS: Speaking of Cincinnati Opera, here’s a reminder about the company’s premiere production of Paul McCartney’s “Liverpool Oratorio” July 18-27. And here’s a look at an art exhibition based on McCartney’s songs, one of two shows opening at Wash Park Art. Maggie Barnes, who concentrates on translating McCartney’s compositions into paintings, has a variety inspired by McCartney albums at the gallery, as well as a Liverpool Oratorio series on view in Music Hall during the run of performances. The gallery’s other exhibit reprises the “Visual Virtuosos” of Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra’s MusikArt collaborations in 2018 and 2019. Artists include Cedric Michael Cox, Tina Gutierrez, Carin Hebenstreit, Robert Hebenstreit, Evan Hildebrandt, David Laug, Sara Caswell Pearce, Mary Barr Rhodes, Alison Shepard, Tom Towhey and Nicole Trimble. Both exhibits continue through Aug. 31.

Promotional image for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”

Mariemont Players, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” | 7:30 p.m., Walton Creek Theater, 4101 Walton Creek Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-684-1236. DETAILS: Good grief! This 1967 musical (revised in 1999) based on Charles M. Schulz’ beloved “Peanuts” comic strip is still going strong, especially in school and community theater productions. It’s the ultimate family-friendly show with Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Snoopy and the rest of the gang, plus songs such as “My Blanket and Me,” “The Kite,” “Suppertime” and, of course, “Happiness.” Through July 28. Also opening tonight: Loveland Stage Company’s “James and the Giant Peach Jr.,” 7 p.m., 111 S. 2nd St., Loveland, OH 45140 (513-443-4572), through July 14.



Friday, July 12

Mark Serrianne, “The Bishop’s Gambit”

Cincinnati Art Galleries, “Summer Sweets” | Opening reception 5-8 p.m., Cincinnati Art Galleries, 225 E. 6th St. #1, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-2128. DETAILS: The centerpiece of Cincinnati Art Galleries’ summer exhibition is Cincinnati artist Mark Serrianne’s “Rediscovered Objects and the Stories They Tell,” 15 sculptural works that give special “found” objects new life and context. Also, there are more than 70 art works by artists ranging from Dale Chihuly to Henry Farny to Elizabeth Nourse. The exhibit continues through Aug. 31, and former ad executive Serrianne gives an artist talk on his sculptures and the stories they tell at 1 p.m. July 20.

The Cincinnati Celtic Festival at The Banks

Cincinnati Celtic Festival | 5-11 p.m., The Banks, E. Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Sponsored by Guinness (and why not?), the Cincinnati Celtic Festival offers three days of family fun and Celtic heritage on Freedom Way at the Banks, in front of Great American Ball Park (where the Cincinnati Reds play a weekend series with the Miami Marlins). There’s plenty of food, music, attractions and maybe a pint or two along the way. Admission is free. Through July 14.

Andrea Beasley plays the title role in Cincy Shakes’ “Hamlet”

Shakespeare in the Park, “Hamlet” | Opening performance 7 p.m., Flagship Park, 1 Flagship Drive, Erlanger, KY 41018. 513-381-2273. DETAILS: Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s popular Shakespeare in the Park Tour offers one of the Bard’s most famous plays, “Hamlet,” this summer. The production kicks off in Erlanger, but will visit just about every park in our region you can think of during the next couple of months: Washington Park, West Chester’s Keehner Park, Wyoming’s Village Green Park, Covington’s Devou Park, Spring Grove Cemetery, Eden Park’s Seasongood Pavilion and many more. All performances are free. Through Sept. 1.

Saturday, July 13

A photo from the Green Book exhibition

Smithsonian Institution, “The Negro Motorist Green Book” | Opening gallery talk 11 a.m., National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 E. Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-333-7500. DETAILS: Here’s a fascinating look at an historic publication that shouldn’t have needed to exist. Each year between 1936 and 1966, Victor Hugo Green, a New York postal worker, compiled and published a list of hotels, restaurants and other businesses nationwide where traveling African American families would be welcome and safe. The success of his “Negro Motorist Green Book” reflects the rise of a more mobile African American middle class and the challenges it faced. The Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition also includes, business signs, postcards, photos and other materials that document that period and the Green Book’s influence. Author, photographer and cultural documentarian Candacy Taylor, who collaborated with the Smithsonian to develop the exhibit, gives an opening gallery talk. Through Oct. 13.

Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials

(photo by Paul Natkin)

Cincy Blues Fest | 2:30-10 p.m., Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014. 513-739-2583. DETAILS: The Cincy Blues Society and Fairfield Parks and Recreation present a day-long lineup of noted blues acts, such as Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, in a park setting with food and beverages available, plus a playground and game zone for kids. Before the music begins, the Cincy Cool Cars Club has a show starting at 9 a.m. Bring blankets or lawn chairs, but no tents, umbrellas or pets. Admission and parking are free.

Sunday, July 14

Seven Hills Baroque

Seven Hills Baroque, “Four Seasons: Summer” | 4 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 326 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011. DETAILS: The local Baroque music ensemble wraps its 2023-24 “Four Seasons with Seven Hills” series with a program featuring, you guessed it, the “Summer” concerto from Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” complemented by other music, art and poetry from that period that glorify summer. A portion of the proceeds from each concert goes to a local charity, in this case Women Walking West.

Photo from a previous CSO Brady Block Party

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Price Hill Brady Block Party | 6 p.m., Dunham Recreation Center, 4356 Dunham Lane, Cincinnati, OH 45238. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: The CSO continues its Brady Block Party series with an event at Price Hill’s Dunham complex, with music and art activities and booths, a free cookout, popcorn and cotton candy machines, and a 7:30 p.m. concert by the orchestra. It’s free; just bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers.

Monday, July 15

Gohar Vardanyan

Greater Cincinnati Guitar Society, guitarist Gohar Vardanyan | 7:30 p.m., Werner Recital Hall, UC College-Conservatory of Music, 290 CCM Blvd., Cincinnati, OH 45221. DETAILS: The College-Conservatory of Music and Greater Cincinnati Guitar Society host a CCM Guitar Workshop July 14-20, with several noted guitarists on hand to perform and participate in the workshop. Leading off the series of concerts is young Armenian-born guitar “superstar” Gohar Vardanyan, who has been described as “the complete package” by Guitar International magazine. A graduate of Juilliard (where she studied with Sharon Isbin) and Peabody (Manuel Barrueco), she performs at top venues internationally, teaches at her New York studio and is the author of four books and numerous instructional videos on guitar. The concert series continues with Robert Trent July 17, Stephen Mattingly July 18 and workshop director Christopher Wilke July 19, all in Werner Recital Hall.

Tuesday, July 16

Entrance to Spring Grove Cemetery

Preservation in the Park, talk by Amanda Frietsch | 5:30 p.m., The Porch, Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-4506. DETAILS: The Cincinnati Preservation Association hosts a series of monthly lectures, held May through October at Washington Park, that give listeners a chance to learn more about Cincinnati’s most famous and treasured historic sites and structures. This installment features Amanda Frietsch, Spring Grove Cemetery docent, explaining its history and how its lawn design blends natural landscape with classical architecture. It’s free, and no reservations are required.

