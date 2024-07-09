Good Samaritan Foundation leader to retire

Cincinnati-based integrated health care system TriHealth has announced that Mary Rafferty, president and CEO of the Good Samaritan Foundation, will retire at the end of this calendar year, following more than three decades of service.

Rafferty has served patients and the Cincinnati community at Good Samaritan Hospital since 1987 and was appointed to her current position in 2001.

“For the past 23 years Mary has helped transform the Good Samaritan Hospital campus; enhanced the hospital’s technological capabilities; supported the training and education of physicians, nurses and caregivers; and has advanced our work to ensure every member of the community has equitable access to the right care at the right place at the right time,” said Mark Clement, TriHealth president and CEO. “We applaud and thank Mary for her many years of exceptional service, and we wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.”

Under Rafferty’s leadership, the foundation has raised more than $92 million to benefit Good Samaritan Hospital, Good Samaritan College of Nursing and Health Science, Good Samaritan Free Health Center and other TriHealth entities. Additionally, the foundation’s assets have grown from $7.1 million in 2001 to more than $102 million today.

Other significant accomplishments under Rafferty’s tenure:

Renovating multiple areas of Good Samaritan Hospital through capital campaign funding, including Good Sam’s Emergency Department, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the Chapel of the Sacred Heart, Cardiovascular ICU, the Radiation Oncology and Infusion Center and the new state-of-the art ambulatory center.

Raising $9.5 million during 2006’s Compassionate Care Multiplied Campaign to benefit Cardiac Services, Good Samaritan College, Medical Education and Research, and Parish Nurse Ministry.

Securing funding to acquire Greater Cincinnati’s first da Vinci Surgical System.

Funding and establishing Good Sam’s Outpatient Cancer Care Unit, Employee Fitness Center, andthe Good Samaritan Free Health Center, which is fully funded by philanthropic dollars.

And, most recently, wrapping up the Forever Forward Campaign, committing $30 million in funding for the new state-of-the-art ambulatory center that will house Good Samaritan’s key clinical services and will be the “medical hub of the future” for world-class outpatient and inpatient care.

Rafferty will continue to lead the foundation through the end of 2024.

