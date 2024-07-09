OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence rebrands Nonprofit Leadership Institute (NLI) – accepting applications

OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence has announced the rebranding of the Nonprofit Leadership Institute of Greater Cincinnati, simplifying the name to Nonprofit Leadership Institute. NLI’s mission is to offer high-quality, leadership development to nonprofits in the Cincinnati area. Through hands-on, individually tailored seminars and programs, NLI aims to develop nonprofit leaders and foster both short- and long-term success.

Christie Brown, CEO of OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence

Talbert House and OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence, previous partners in the Nonprofit Leadership Institute of Greater Cincinnati, are streamlining the delivery of leadership training to nonprofit organizations.

As of July 1, OneSource Center incorporated the EXCEL and ADVANCE leadership development programs into its roster of current training services. Talbert House is incorporating NLI’s fundamental management skills programming into their full array of training offerings through Talbert House’s Institute of Training and Development.

Applications are now open for NLI’s EXCEL, ADVANCE and BUILD programs:

EXCEL is a nine-month leadership development and skills training initiative designed for nonprofit executive directors and their direct reports who are part of the executive leadership team.

ADVANCE focuses on enhancing and developing management and leadership skills for candidates with six months to four years of management experience.

BUILD is a three-part workshop designed for new and growing nonprofits to provide the essentials for a strong foundation and growth.

“This rebrand strengthens our commitment to empowering nonprofit professionals with comprehensive training and development opportunities,” said Christie Brown, CEO of OneSource.

OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence supports nonprofit organizations in Greater Cincinnati with essential resources, training, and consulting services to enhance their capacity and community impact.

For more information and to apply, visit www.NLICincy.org.





