Cincy launches brand ‘hub’ to enhance region’s image

Organizations from across Greater Cincinnati have come together to launch the Brand Cincy Hub, a community resource designed to better unify – and improve – the region’s strategy for attracting visitors, future residents and businesses to the region.

Essentially, the “hub” – a public website – is a repository for marketing tools, ranging from statistics and messaging guidelines to social media graphics and national media stories, highlighting all that Greater Cincinnati has to offer.

Brandcincy.com is open to the public, but users must register to use it.

“Place branding provides strategic guidance, assists in linking to people and makes them feel closer connected to a place,” said Anastasia Mileham, executive director of Cincinnati Experience, an organization focused on building and strengthening Cincinnati’s reputation among national and international audiences.

CX leads the Brand Cincy Hub. However, its creation resulted from partnerships with organizations such as the Cincinnati Chamber, REDI Cincinnati, ArtsWave and both of the region’s tourism bureaus, Visit Cincy and meetNKY.

The goal of the effort, Mileham said, is to encourage Cincinnati companies, organizations and institutions to “speak with the same voice.”

“(B)randing needs to be the responsibility of many organizations and people,” Mileham continued, “especially when Cincinnati is on a national stage hosting nationally-televised sporting events and major events like BLINK Cincinnati that draw millions to the riverfront and downtown as well as major national associations who host their meetings in the region.”

Working in unison to make the Queen City shine

To launch the hub, CX invited Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, project partners, business leaders and community members to CoHatch coworking space at Findlay Market for a kickoff event. It was an opportunity to formally unveil the website and outline how partners plan to use it to market Greater Cincinnati to the rest of the world. The session included two panel discussions, one featuring business people and the other from arts and culture organizations.

Much of the Brand Cincy messaging focuses on travel, tourism and convention business for the region. Among its notes are the fact that there are five arts and technology conferences happening here in the next 24 months, such as the CODAsummit during BLINK this October and the Esports Travel Summit in June 2026.

A key area of the Brand Cincy effort is the recruitment of businesses. The hub features a variety of business-centric messaging elements, including the fact there are seven Fortune 500 companies in the area. Other stats are that the region is home to 22 colleges and universities, leading to 35% of the population holding a bachelor’s degree and 14% having a graduate or a professional degree.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services expects employment in the Cincinnati region to increase by 6% by the year 2030, with the health care field poised to lead the demand to fill the new positions, per Brand Cincy.

Pureval noted that a key part of making Cincinnati attractive to businesses of all types is by making the city a destination for would-be employers. Research conducted by Development Counsellors International shows that 59% of working talent point to first-hand experience – likely visiting a place – as to how they form impressions of a community.

“We know that today’s workforce is looking for more than just a great job,” Pureval said. “Brand Cincy’s new messaging highlights the employment opportunities we have in the region, but also the arts, culture, sports and recreation offerings we have here that will entice employees and their families to choose Cincinnati as their new home.”

Brand Cincy Hub

Related Articles