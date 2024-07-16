Christ Hospital named No. 1 Cincy hospital for 10th straight year

The Christ Hospital has claimed the top spot on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the best hospitals in Greater Cincinnati for the 10th straight year. The Mount Auburn-based medical network also tied for fifth in Ohio for 2024-2025.

For these rankings, Greater Cincinnati includes Southwestern Ohio counties as well as parts of Northern Kentucky and Eastern Indiana. The second-ranked hospital in the region was St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood-Covington Hospitals.

“We are honored, once again, to be recognized as the best hospital in the Greater Cincinnati region,” said Debbie Hayes, president and CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network.

The Christ Hospital’s main campus

Hayes, who began her career with The Christ Hospital in 1996 as a clinical manager, credited the network’s collection of physicians, clinicians, staff and volunteers for doing “everything it takes to make this distinction possible.”

“To be named the best hospital in Cincinnati for a full decade means patients and peers see our dedication to improving the health of our community by providing exceptional outcomes and the finest experiences all at an affordable cost,” she continued.

Competing against the best of the best

To calculate the Best Hospitals rankings, U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care.

This year, the publication evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Of that total, only 11% of hospitals earned a “Best Hospitals” ranking, including The Christ Hospital. Those awarded a “Best” designation excelled in areas such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News, described granting the “Best Hospital” recognition as a way to empower patients to “seek out medical care from the best of the best to treat their illness or condition.”

The Christ Hospital received recognition in several specialty categories, including finishing in the top 10% in the region for orthopedic care. Overall, the network earned “high performing” – the highest grade in the “procedures & conditions” ratings – in 14 areas of care and an adult specialty area.

The evaluation of Christ Hospital included data from both its main campus as well The Christ Hospital Medical Center in Liberty Township.

Other regional hospitals to receive “high performing” rankings include:

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood-Covington Hospitals (15 categories)

Bethesda North Hospital (seven)

Good Samaritan Hospital-Cincinnati (seven)

University of Cincinnati Medical Center (six)

Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health (four)

Atrium Medical Center-Middletown (three)

Mercy Health-Fairfield (three)

Mercy Health-West (three)

Mercy Health-Anderson (two)

St. Elizabeth-Florence (two)

St. Elizabeth-Ft. Thomas

Kettering Health-Hamilton (one),

McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital-TriHealth (Oxford) (one)

West Chester Hospital (one).

U.S News based its ratings entirely on objective quality measures, including records and data provided by institutions such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

You can read more about the methodology and the Greater Cincinnati regional rankings on the U.S News and World Report website.

Related Articles