Culture FIX: July 17-23

The renovation of the Harriet Beecher Stowe House included removing additions made to the home over the years, including a porch and 20th century fire escape. The photo to the right was taken during renovation in April 2023.

Harriet Beecher Stowe House, Homecoming Weekend | 2950 Gilbert Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206. 513-751-0651. DETAILS: Years of research and careful restoration work pay off this weekend, when the Harriet Beecher Stowe House shows off the results of its historic renovation. Since all that work is too much to fit into a single day, the house is hosting a full weekend of events, to wit:

Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., ribbon cutting and open house. Local and state political and community leaders will speak at the 10 a.m. official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Brown Chapel AME Church, just a few blocks from the Stowe house, will provide music. Open house follows through 4 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., tours and open house. The restoration effort focused on two eras in the structure's past – as the Beecher family home in the 1840s and as the 1940s Edgemont Inn, a boarding house, community gathering space and tavern listed in the "Green Book."

Sunday, noon-4 p.m., artist showcase. Local visual, musical and spoken word artists will express their responses to the restoration, including a presentation of commissioned works by Black Art Speaks artists Deja Fletcher and Ke'Monte Figgs. Tours continue.

Wednesday, July 17

Cincy Shakes fips the gender script with Beasley, above, portraying the tortured offspring in Shakespeare in the Park’s rendition of “Hamlet.”

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, “Hamlet” | 7 p.m., various area parks. DETAILS: If you hoped to catch the conscience of the king last week, mother nature forced Cincy Shakes to make a to-be-or-not-to-be decision. The company chose not melting in dangerous heat or braving storms and canceled half its scheduled performances. The talented troupe will try taking the boards again this week, with performances scheduled at:

Wednesday: General Ormsby Mitchel Park, 261 Grandview Drive, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017

General Ormsby Mitchel Park, 261 Grandview Drive, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 Thursday: Cottell Park, 5847 Irwin Simpson Road, Mason, OH 45040

Cottell Park, 5847 Irwin Simpson Road, Mason, OH 45040 Saturday: Serenity Park, 1201 Steffen Ave., Lincoln Heights, OH 45215

Serenity Park, 1201 Steffen Ave., Lincoln Heights, OH 45215 Sunday: Devou Park Bandshell, 1 Bandshell Blvd., Covington, KY 41011

Devou Park Bandshell, 1 Bandshell Blvd., Covington, KY 41011 Tuesday: McDonald Commons Park, 7502-7110 Dawson Road, Madeira, OH 45243

Guitarist Robert Trent

CCM Guitar Workshop | 7:30 p.m., Werner Recital Hall, 290 CCM Blvd., Cincinnati, OH 45221. The workshop, hosted jointly by the Greater Cincinnati Guitar Society and CCM, continues with three concerts this week. First up, on Wednesday, is Robert Trent, Radford University guitar director. He’ll play two 19th century guitars, one a 10-string instrument from 1856. Music by Carulli, Sor and more.

The other concerts (all at 7:30 in Werner) are:

Thursday: Stephen Mattingly, University of Kentucky guitar director, performs new compositions for guitar.

Stephen Mattingly, University of Kentucky guitar director, performs new compositions for guitar. Friday: Christopher Wilke, CCM’s guitar program director, in a guitar and lute concert with pianist Diana Chubak, including Rodrigo’s “Concierto de Aranjuez.”

Thursday, July 18

(Clockwise from top left) Andrew Owens, Jacqueline Echols McCarley, Kevin Short and Kayleigh Decker

Cincinnati Opera, “Liverpool Oratorio” | 7:30 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-768-5500. DETAILS: The folks at Cincinnati Opera think the world staged debut of Paul McCartney’s “Liverpool Oratorio” will be a pretty big cultural deal. Besides the billboards all over town, the company partnered with WGRR-FM, the local oldies rock station, on a ticket promotion and launched a clever social media campaign to urge Sir Paul to come to Cincinnati for the occasion. So far, Sir Paul’s people say he’ll send only regrets and a recording for the audience. Sad, but the main event is the music.

The oratorio, written in 1991, is McCartney’s first foray into large-scale (or classical) composition. It was a collaboration with the late Carl Davis, the prolific composer of dozens of television and film scores, including many classic silent pictures. Wondering if it lives up to the hype? Grab a ticket if you can. Repeats 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday and also July 25 and 27.

Friday, July 19

Adoria Maxberry’s “Revolutionary Recipes” opens this week at the CAC.

Contemporary Arts Center, “Revolutionary Recipes” | Opening reception 6-8:30 p.m., 44 E. Sixth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-345-8400. DETAILS: The fourth Through Her Eyes collaboration of Queens Village and the CAC features Cincinnati artist Adoria Maxberry and her project “Revolutionary Recipes: The Flavors of a Black Woman Amplified.” The intergenerational and immersive exhibition explores Black womanhood with an ethnographic focus on what ingredients made the woman in the stew of life. Reservation required for opening reception. Through Sept. 1.

The CCAC presents a career retrospective of the late artist Edith Susaeet Marrero.

Clifton Cultural Arts Center,“Seeing Woman” | 6-8 p.m., 3412 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220. 513-497-2860. DETAILS: Exhibit traces the long career of Edith Susarret Marrero, who died in 2022. The self-taught artist was born in Puerto Rico in 1923, grew up in New York City and came to Cincinnati in 2005. Through Aug. 16.

The Carnegie’s summer theater season continues Friday with the opening of “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

The Carnegie, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” | 7:30 p.m., 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011. 859-957-1940. DETAILS: Opening night of Jonathan Larson’s explosive, semi-autobiographical musical about life, death and the necessity of art. The story follows Jon, a composer struggling to break into the New York theater scene of 1990. Through July 28.

Conductor Kellen Gray

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Brady Block Party | 6 p.m., North Avondale Recreation Center Fields, 617 Clinton Springs Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. The CSO’s series of Brady Block Parties comes to North Avondale. Free performance includes music by Bernstein, Coleridge-Taylor, Dvorak, Ellington, Gershwin, Price. As with previous block party concerts, there’s a free cookout, plus popcorn (extra butter, please!) and cotton candy.

Saturday, July 20

Blues singer Mamie Smith is commemorated in “Dreaming Blues,” an ArtWorks mural at 309 E. 13th St.

ArtWorks, Black Art Walk | 10 a.m., blaCk Coffee Lounge, 824 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. Take a docent-led tour of public art celebrating Cincinnati’s African American history, including ArtWorks murals of blues pioneer Mamie Smith, heavyweight champion Ezzard Charles and performer James Brown. Starts from blaCk Coffee.

Astronomer Dean Regas will be at the Cincinnati Recycling and Reuse Hub.

Telescope Recycle and Repair Fair | 2-5 p.m., Cincinnati Recycling and Reuse Hub, 911 Evans St., Cincinnati, OH, 45204. DETAILS: If you haven’t been to the Recycling and Reuse Hub, make the time. These dedicated folks are doing their best either to recycle or find new uses for all the products your curbside recycling won’t take. At this special event, local celebrity astronomer Dean Regas will be at the Hub to offer advice or minor repairs on your telescope. A reservation is required through the website. You can just donate a telescope, too; no reservation is required, but the Hub requests you sign up to let them know you’re coming.

Ventris Gibson, director of the U.S. Mint, with the obverses of three coins released to celebrate Harriet Tubman.

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, “Minting Freedom” | 11 a.m., 50 E. Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-333-7500. DETAILS: Ventris Gibson, the first woman of color to serve as director of the U.S. Mint, gives a presentation on the significance of the Mint’s 2024 release of three Harriet Tubman commemorative coins – $5, $1 and half dollar.

A performance from AfriFest 2021

AfriFest Cincy: Taste of Africa | 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sawyer Point Park, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: After your history lesson, stop by the largest African cultural event in the city, sponsored by the African Professionals Network. This showcase of African arts, culture, food and entertainment features musical acts all day, a dozen food trucks and more than 30 vendors. There also will be a fashion show and family-friendly games.

Meanwhile, in Over-the-Rhine…

City Flea

City Flea | 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: The Flea brings together dozens of Greater Cincinnati’s most creative entrepreneurs to vend their wares. Art, jewelry, clothes, environmentally conscious products … you know the drill.



Up for even more shopping? Head up Elm Street to …

Findlay Market, Night Market | 5-9 p.m., 1801 Race St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. Findlay Market’s annual evening event in which the merchants stay open late so you can shop, eat and drink until the sun goes down. There also will be interactive stations and live music.

