Photography contest celebrates beauty of Roebling Bridge

A local nonprofit seeks to promote and celebrate the beauty of the John A. Roebling Bridge with the return of its annual photo contest.

The organizer is the Covington-Cincinnati Suspension Bridge Committee, a resident-led group dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of the Kentucky-to-Ohio span. The organization hosts various efforts to raise awareness about the bridge’s significance, including the photography competition.

Roebling Suspension Bridge. (Photo by Elizabeth Mariner)

There are two photography categories: Daytime and Nighttime. There’s also an Open category for AI generated images, short videos or a digital version of other creative expressions of the Roebling Bridge.

Youth (ages 7-17) category winners receive $100 Visa gift cards, and adult category winners win a trip to the top of the Roebling Bridge towers. The state of Kentucky doesn’t allow individuals under 18 to go to the top of the bridge.

Submissions are due by the end of July through the CCSBC website. There’s a $25 entry free for adult submissions. Youth entries are free.

Each participant will get a print of their image. They’ll also receive newsletters from the committee and have the option to attend the organization’s meetings and other events.

Public voting will take place from Aug.15 through Aug. 22. CCSBC will contact the winners and will also post the information on its website.

