Reds fan donate 4 tons of food to ‘strike out’ local hunger

Cincinnati Reds fans hit a major home run during this past weekend’s Strike Out Hunger drive, donating more than 8,100 pounds of non-perishable food items over the course of the two-day event.

St. Vincent de Paul – Cincinnati hosted its annual collection July 12-13 outside Great American Ball Park. Prior to entering the stadium, thousands of fans dropped off soups, cereal, pancake mix, dried fruits and vegetables, beans, grains and an assortment of canned items.

Those items will provide enough food to create over 6,800 meals, according to Kaytlynd Lainhart, vice president of external relations for SVDP.

Lainhart said that’s important because more families are turning to SVDP’s food pantries for assistance than ever before. The nonprofit serves nearly 100 families each day at its Catino Food Choice Pantry in the West End alone; last week, the facility served 130 families in a single day, Lainhart said.

St. Vincent De Paul will distribute its newly collected food through the Catino Choice Food Pantry as well as a network of 13 parish-based food pantries scattered across Greater Cincinnati.

The food drive was a partnership with the Reds, WLWT-TV and 700WLW radio.

“This donated food will provide a much-needed boost and help ensure our pantry shelves are stocked for our neighbors this summer,” Lainhart said.

