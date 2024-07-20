Reports: Nonprofits have $1.4B direct impact on Greater Cincy

Greater Cincinnati nonprofits generated nearly $3 billion total economic output in fiscal year 2022, including $1.4 billion direct impact resulting from jobs created, taxes paid and more.

Those are the findings of a new study conducted by UC Economics Center. The report looked at the economic and fiscal impact data from members of the Human Services Chamber of Hamilton County, the Leadership Council for Nonprofits and OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence.

The review analyzed data from 312 nonprofits spread across a variety of sectors: professional, scientific and technical services; educational services; health care and social assistance; arts, entertainment and recreation; and a catch-all “other services” category which excluded public administration.

Major takes include member organizations:

Provided $1.4 billion of direct economic output and directly employed 24,003 individuals who earned wages of $751.4 million;

Sustained an additional $1.5 billion of indirect economic output through which 17,020 additional individuals were employed with wages totaling $586 million; which

Created a total of $2.9 billion in economic output, which supported 41,023 jobs with $1.3 billion in total wages; and

Generated $87.1 million in earnings and sales tax revenue at the state, county, and municipal levels.

Beth Benson, executive director of the Leadership Council, said these latest findings build upon the findings of the arts and culture impact report ArtsWave released earlier this year.

“When we talk about the nonprofit economy, we usually think about the incredible work that individual organizations do to change lives and communities. But we rarely frame it in economic terms,” Benson wrote in response to the study.

Digging into the data

The 15-page report goes on to break down those figures into granular topics such as impact by industry type, the effect on specific Greater Cincinnati counties and jobs created.

The analysis shows that 50.3% of member nonprofits (157) are in the health care and social assistance industry. That industry accounted for 51.3% of the direct economic output ($734,736,350), 60.6% of the direct jobs (14,550) and 57.2% of the direct wages ($430,132,719).

The health care and social assistance sector also accounted for the majority of total economic impact at more than $1.5 billion. Next in line in total were “other services” ($581 million), arts, entertainment and recreation ($205 million), education services ($78 million); and professional, scientific and technical services ($26 million).

Some of the reported data sets include an additional, unspecified “other” category.

You can read the full report on the Leadership Council’s website.

“(The UC Economic Center report shows) the magnitude of the contribution that our slice of the community’s charitable organizations make to the vitality of our region,” Benson said.

