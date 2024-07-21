WHW receives $513K from Scripps Family Impact Fund

Women Helping Women received more than $513,000 from the Scripps Family Impact Fund to enhance a financial support program for survivors of gender-based violence.

Fourth- and fifth-generation members of the Scripps family – historically rooted in Cincinnati – created the Scripps Family Impact Fund as a way to invest in “big impact” charitable projects across the United States.

Alex Bakkum, chief philanthropy officer for the Scripps Family Impact Fund, said the organization reviewed applications from many “remarkable and compelling” organizations from coast to coast.

In the end the organization selected three organizations – Women Helping Women among them.

Kristin Shrimplin, WHW president and CEO (Helen Adams for Movers and Makers 2023)

Founded in 1973, WHW is a Greater Cincinnati nonprofit working to empower all survivors while driving social change. It provides crisis-intervention responses and prevention services across a five-county region of Hamilton, Adams, Butler, Brown and Clermont counties.

This new funding will go toward the organization’s Survivor Safety Fund, which provides survivors of gender-based violence with money to cover the cost of immediate safety needs for them and their children.

Two other organizations also received funding: Miami-based Lotus House Women’s Shelter, the largest homeless shelter for women and children in the U.S.; and the actress Mariska Hargitay’s Joyful Heart Foundation, which focuses on transforming society’s response to sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse.

Terms of those other two grants weren’t made available. But Bakkum said the funding will “help them in their noble tasks.”

“The family was truly impressed with Women Helping Women because of the caliber of its team members and their effectiveness at addressing critical needs,” Bakkum said. “It’s an honor to support such an outstanding mission.”

Coming ‘together for generations of survivors’

Kristin Shrimplin, WHW’s president and CEO, said her organization is “beyond grateful” to the Scripps Family Impact Fund for sharing its “vision of impact of safety for survivors.”

This new funding, Shrimplin said, will further enable her agency to meet survivors’ safety needs and “do it in a way that is very accessible, rapid, and reduces systemic barriers.” She noted that the vast majority of survivors Women Helping Women serves live below the 200% federal poverty level and are struggling to make ends meet.

“They cannot afford relocation,” Shrimplin said. “They cannot afford to change their locks. They cannot afford emergency hotel stays. They cannot afford back utilities and rent which is forcing them and their children to face eviction.

“The truth is, when survivors lack financial means for immediate safety—they are at increased risk for repeat victimization.”

Shrimplin described the over-half-a-million-dollar investment by the Scripps Family Impact Fund as “beyond big impact.”



“There is something very beautiful about how… the Scripps family came together for generations of survivors and their children,” she said. “This is what it means to show up and believe in survivors.”

