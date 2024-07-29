Help Cincinnati land Sundance Film Festival

Cincinnati officials are asking local movie fans to help the city become the future home of the Sundance Film Festival.

The festival’s operator, Sundance Institute, recently named the Queen City as one of six finalists to host the international independent film showcase, beginning in 2027. Members of the Sundance Institute will visit each finalist city in the coming weeks to get a feel for what it’d be like to host the festival there.

Ahead of that trip, Film Cincinnati made a sizzle reel or highlight video to show the judges what Cincinnati has to offer. The nonprofit asked residents, businesses and organizations to share the 2:55 promo on social media to help build a local buzz about Sundance.

The local efforts aren’t only about hype, though. Film Cincinnati created an online survey to collect feedback from residents and share what hosting Sundance would mean to the city. Questions are short and straightforward, inquiring about things like your name, age and whether you’d attend the festival if it were in Cincinnati. The survey also asks if there are any concerns about hosting the festival in the city. Provided options include things like travel costs, safety and a lack of amenities and accommodations, but you can also write-in other answers.

There’s also a general “Do you have any additional comments or suggestions” box that allows you to share all your thoughts and feelings.

Sundance Institute will provide more information once the location for the 2027 Festival has been selected.

