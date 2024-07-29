Pfau Foundation gift supports North Fairmount kids

The Daniel & Susan Pfau Foundation gifted $22,000 to the North Fairmount Community Center to support children’s programming.

The funding will support a variety of no-cost initiatives, such as a summer camp and an after-school enrichment program. Both programs provide tutoring, life-skills support, art, sports and recreation, and field trips to places like the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. Many of the children – who hail from North Fairmount and surrounding neighborhoods – spend time volunteering at other local nonprofits as a way to give back to the community.

2024 summer camp participants

Between camp and the after-school enrichment program, the grant will serve about 120 children. The camp, designed to host 60 children, has 64 participating this year.

“How could anyone turn away any of those adorable faces,” Barb Tuchfarber, the community center’s grants manager, wrote in a statement.

North Fairmount Community Center doesn’t charge families to participate in these programs, making this grant funding vital to continuing operations of these “transformative” initiatives, said Director Linda Klems.

“We are very grateful to The Daniel and Susan Pfau Foundation for their support of the children we serve,” she added.

North Fairmount Community Center

Related Articles