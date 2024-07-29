United Way awards $11.3M to 81 community partners

United Way of Greater Cincinnati is investing $11.3 million in 81 local nonprofits committed to bringing about systemic changes across the region.

The 2024-2025 funded partners – or “systems change partners” – have worked collaboratively with UWGC and each other over the past two years. They range from small place-based organizations like Brighton Center to large operations, such as Talbert House, spanning UWGC’s nine-county service area.

Partner convening at United Way of Greater Cincinnati in 2023

The work of each organization aligns with UWGC’s key impact areas: educational success, financial empowerment and housing security. As part of that process, UWGC hosts the organizations for community learning events throughout the year where they share tools and discuss challenges, roadblocks and successes.

The full list of awardees is below. Individual grant awards weren’t provided.

“These trusted community partners play a pivotal role in our transformational work,” said Moira Weir, UWGC president and CEO. “The organizations offer critical services, and their insights inform large-scale efforts to help families build foundations that can last for generations.”

2024-2025 funded partners

4C for Children

Adams Brown Counties Economic Opportunities, Inc.

BAWAC, Inc.

Beech Acres Parenting Center

Best Point Education & Behavioral Health

Bethany House Services, Inc.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati

Breakthrough Cincinnati, Inc.

Brighton Center, Inc.

Brighton Properties, Inc.

Caracole, Inc.

Catholic Charities of Southwestern OH & Su Casa Hispanic Center

Center for Employment Opportunities

Center for Great Neighborhoods of Covington

Central Clinic

Child Focus, Inc.

Children’s Law Center

Cincinnati Works

Cincinnati Youth Collaborative

Cincinnati–Hamilton County Community Action Agency

Clermont County Community Services, Inc.

Collective Empowerment Group of Cincinnati

Community Matters Cincinnati Inc

Consortium of African American Early Childhood Educators (CAA-ECE)

Cornerstone Renter Equity

Corporation for Ohio Appalachian Development

Covington Partners

Dearborn Clearinghouse

Easterseals Redwood

Every Child Succeeds

FamiliesFORWARD

Family Nurturing Center

Found House Interfaith Hospitality Network

Found Village

Freestore Foodbank

Generation NOW

GRAD Cincinnati, Inc.

Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services

Greater Cincinnati Microenterprise Initiative

Health Care Access Now

HER Cincinnati

High Achievers Aim High

Holly Hill Child & Family Solutions

HOME (Housing Opportunities Made Equal)

IKRON Corporation

Jewish Family Service of the Cincinnati Area

Jurisdiction–wide Resident Advisory Board

Last Mile Food Rescue, Inc.

Learning Grove

Legal Aid of the Bluegrass

Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati

Life Learning Center

Lighthouse Youth & Family Services

Lincoln Heights Outreach Inc.

Madisonville Education & Assistance Center, Inc.

Madisonville Mission Ministries

Mental Health America of Northern Kentucky & Southwest Ohio

Mercy Neighborhood Ministries

MORTAR

National Network of Youth Ministries – Greater Cincinnati Area

New Horizons Rehabilitation, Inc.

NewPath Child & Family Solutions

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, Inc.

One Community, One Family

Pro Seniors

RefugeeConnect

Safe Passage, Inc.

Safety Net Alliance of Northern Kentucky

Santa Maria Community Services

Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses

Strategies to End Homelessness

Talbert House

The Bail Project

The Consortium for Resilient Young Children

The DAD Initiative, Inc.

The Healing Center

The Ion Center for Violence Prevention

Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

Welcome House, Inc.

Women Helping Women

Working In Neighborhoods

YES Home

YMCA of Greater Cincinnati – Cradle to Career

YWCA of Greater Cincinnati

