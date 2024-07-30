Cincinnati nonprofit serving teen mothers seeks financial help to finish facility

A Greater Cincinnati nonprofit serving teen mothers seeks another $400,000 in financial help from the community to finish work on its partially complete facility in North Avondale.

Rosemary’s Babies Co. purchased a building in 2022 on the corner of Reading Road and Lenox Place to serve as the site of its future Holloway House & Resource Center – a long-planned educational, wellness and transitional housing facility for teen moms and their babies.

CEO Rosemary Oglesby-Henry

The organization needed to raise more than $1 million in capital funding over the course of six months and gained the “support from the city and the community” to make the purchase of the property possible, CEO Rosemary Oglesby-Henry wrote in a statement.

To date, the formerly long-vacant property received what the the 501(c)3 IMPACT organization described as an exterior facelift, including new landscaping, a paint job and other work. Work has also started inside. However, the Rosemary’s Babies board elected to terminate its relationship with its former contractor in October 2023 due to a variety of work-related “challenges.”

Work has officially stopped pending legal action, per Oglesby-Henry. She noted that the goal is to complete the renovation of Holloway House & Resource Center as the organization also works through the “dispute resolution process.”

The future Holloway House & Resource Center

As a result, Rosemary’s Babies needs to raise more than $400,000 to “repair faulty work that has already been done and get Holloway House running properly,” Oglesby-Henry said.

Today, the nonprofit owns lavish wall coverings, artwork and landscaping by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. Levi’s Lab is a learning and play area designed by Northern Kentucky University students to look like a forest. The building is also home to a driving simulator in its Charlotte Schmidlapp Technology Lab.

However, all furnishings will remain in storage until the organization can complete the “extensive” list of unfinished work and corrections, and the facility can obtain a total occupancy certificate.

An example of the work still to be completed

Rosemary’s Babies Co. said it made the decision to announce its current financial needs to be transparent about the process and its current needs.

“You stood with us when we started the race to build the Holloway House,” Oglesby-Henry said, “and we need you to continue to support us as we get to the finish line, when we can turn on the lights and welcome the first young mother and her baby home.”

