Culture FIX: July 31-Aug. 6

The arts are alive and well even in the dead of summer. Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra opens its monthlong Summermusik festival, while the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra gets movin’ across the river. Queen City Opera’s game-changing take on Mozart’s “Magic Flute” jumps on at the Aronoff. Plenty of outdoor music and some good theater pieces round out the week.

Too much for one day…

Canadian Brass

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, Summermusik | Various times and locations. 513-723-1182. | This annual summer festival is unique in that each of its chamber music concerts is curated by one of the orchestra’s musicians, sometimes in conjunction with another artist on the program. Enjoy the full orchestra and smaller ensembles in the evening or chamber ensembles on a Sunday afternoon. You are treated to venues from museums to churches, bars and even movie theaters – unusual places to find classical music, for sure. Learn more from our Thomas Consolo in his piece from our August magazine. Many of the chamber concerts sellout, quickly, so order your tickets ASAP.

Wednesday, July 31, Notes in Neon | 7:30 p.m., American Sign Museum, 1330 Monmouth Ave., Camp Washington. | Curated by CCO violinist David Goist, the program includes works by Ravel, Reich, Boccherini and Piazzola mimicking the “hum” of old neon.

Saturday, Aug. 3, Let the Trumpets Sound | 7:30 p.m., School for Creative and Performing Arts, 108 W. Central Pkwy, Over-the-Rhine. | Canadian Brass blows in for a concert of new and old. Principal trumpet of the CCO, Ashley Hall-Tighe, spent the past year with legendary brass ensemble before stepping aside this spring. Here she will reunite with CB in this program, conducted by CCO music direcrtor Eckart Preu ranging from Bach to Prokofiev to Leonard Cohen. Hallelujah!

Sunday, Aug. 4, Brass Across Borders | 4 p.m.. Crestview Presbyterian Church, 9463 Cincinnati Columbus Rd., West Chester. | Canadian Brass continues their lightning travels across the region with a program of known and unknown works. Cincinnati Brass Band joins the fun for a roof-raising, blowout of a finale.

Wednesday, July 31

Push Play in a previous show at Rockin’ the Roebling

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, Wednesdays in the Woods | 7-9 p.m., Burnet Woods, 3251 Brookline Ave., Clifton. 513-357-2604. | R&B Funk band Push Play takes to the bandstand with their blend of favorites from the ’70s to today. You’re sure to hear some Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and more. Food vendors include Snowie and Mexi-Q. Art activities for the kids.

Ziegler Cinema, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban | 9 p.m., Ziegler Park, 1322 Sycamore St., Pendleton. | Sirius Black has escaped. Spend an evening on the lawn with Harry, Hermione and Ron as they work to fend off the Dementors and ultimately free Black from his sentence of the Dementors’ Kiss. No more spoilers. Find those old blankets that are only good for this sort of thing and head over to a free showing of the third installment of the Harry Potter series.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Brady Block Party Woodlawn/Lincoln Heights | 6 p.m., Woodlawn Community Center, 10050 Woodlawn Blvd., Woodlawn. 513-381-3300. | Don’t miss this free cookout AND concert by our CSO and friends. John Williams, William Grant Still and Leonard Bernstein favorites headline the evening along with loads of activities for the kids, free popcorn and cotton candy. Sonya Moomaw, cello, and Mary Patton, vocalist, contribute their talents for some Haydn and Gershwin along the way. Free.

Ghost Funk Orchestra

Woodward Theater, Ghost Funk Orchestra | 7 p.m., 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-345-7981. | The band has gained a reputation as a can’t-miss experience. A true melting-pot, combining elements of psych rock, jazz and funk into a powerhouse of live sound, Main St. will surely be hoppin’ on Thursday night. Check it out, all you psych rockers.

Friday, Aug. 2

Queen City Opera, “Mozart: Super Flute” | 7:30 p.m., Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown. 513-503-8323. | Josh Shaw and E. Scott Levin have written a new English libretto for W. A. Mozart’s rollicking goodtime opera, “The Magic Flute.” The new libretto, accompanied by Isaac Selya conducting Mozart’s original music, takes us into the world of classic video games. Video games, you say? Opera Magazine wrote that the new production “could bring in a new generation of opera-goers.” Let’s hope so. Sounds like Mozart would approve. Erin Keesy sings the role of Pamina (Princess Zelda) and M. Andrew Jones takes on Tamino (Link). Many other local opera favorites round out the game, eh … cast. Runs through Aug. 4.

Greenacres Gardens and Terrace

Greenacres Arts Center, Music Under the Stars: CSO Woodwind Quintet | 6 p.m., 8400 Blome Rd, Indian Hill. 513-891-4227. | Greenacres is a nearly 600-acre tract of farm and woodland in Indian Hill gifted by philanthropists Louis and Louise Nippert in 1988 “to encourage appreciation of nature by providing the public opportunities to study plant and animal life in their natural settings.” Enjoy some music under the stars in the Arts Center gardens as CSO wind players serenade. Food and refreshments available for purchase.

Memorial Hall, Demola | 8 p.m., 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-977-8838. | Internationally acclaimed, award-winning multi-genre viral violinist and pop artist, Demola makes a stop in Cincinnati on his “One in a Million Reloaded Tour.” He is the official violinist for legendary ’90s rhythm and blues group Tony Toni Toné and the violinist for the Houston Astros. Violinist for the Houston Astros? Why don’t we have that? Let’s ask John Schutte, Cincinnati Reds organist, if he’d mind!

Beechmont Players, “Moonlight and Magnolias” | 7:30 p.m., Anderson Center Theater, 7850 Five Mile Rd., Anderson Twp. 513-233-2468. | Such a blockbuster that “Gone With The Wind.” Screenplay revisions, changes in directors and the securement of Clark Gable complicated the completion of this famous flick for nearly two years. In Ron Hutchinson’s play, comedy rules as producer David O. Selznick, script doctor Ben Hecht and director Victor Fleming sequester themselves in a room for five days to get it all just right. On a diet of bananas and peanuts. Runs through Aug. 10.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Devou Doo Daddies

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, “Get Movin’ (Feet Don’t Fail Me Now)” | 7:30 p.m., Devou Park Amphitheater, Covington. 859-431-6216. | 1990s and 2020s international swing is brought to you by KSO’s Devou Doo Daddies. European acts like Cut Capers, Caro Emerald, Atom Smith and more are on tap for your night out in the Bluegrass State. Repeats Sunday at Tower Park Amphitheater in Fort Thomas.

Linton Music Series, Peanut Butter & Jam Sessions | 10:30 a.m., Cincinnati Public Library, Main Branch, 800 Vine St., downtown. 513-381-6868. | PB&J winds up its “Summer of Song” series with this program designed to introduce young children to vocal music. Children will hear professional singers and also learn how to make their own music with the instrument they “carry everywhere.” Free.

Sunday, Aug. 4

William Shakespeare

Shakespeare in the Park, “Hamlet” | 1 p.m., Carnegie Center of Columbia-Tusculum, 3738 Eastern Ave., Columbia-Tusculum. 513-473-5745. | “Brevity is the soul of wit,” you may remember. After today, “Hamlet” picks back up later in the week.

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 7 p.m., Village of Evendale Cultural Arts Center, Evendale Founders Pavilion, 10500 Reading Rd., Evendale

Thursday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m., Boone County Parks and Recreation, Boone Woods Park, 6000 Veterans Way, Burlington

Last Chance:

Cincinnati Landmark Productions, “Peter and the Starcatcher” | 2 p.m., Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, 801 Matson Pl., Price Hill. 513-241-6550. DETAILS: Your last chance to see this Tony-winning play by Rick Elise with music by Wayne Barker. Will the evil Black Stache get his hands on the coveted trunk full of starstuff? Enjoy this take on the Peter Pan tale and learn whether or not boys can truly grow up in the face of greed and despair. It’s a musical. It’s won awards. You know they will.

Monday, Aug. 5

My Morning Jacket

Woodward Cinema, “Okonokos” | 7 p.m., 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-345-7981. DETAILS: The Woodward wants you to know that “the new 4K version of the acclaimed 2006 live concert film captures a blistering two-hour performance from the band’s November 2005 two-night stand at the legendary Fillmore Auditorium in San Francisco, mixed in 5.1 audio. “Okonokos” encapsulates the band, My Morning Jacket, at a peak moment in its career.” You know that Yours Truly had to look up “okonokos.” “O-ko-no-kos (n)- a state of being in which the human soul transcends space and time through a sense auditory nirvana. The state is reached when the pure power of rock-and-roll is so intense and spiritual that it can no longer be perceived by the eardrums and must be heard using only the heart.” True, this. Substitute Miles Davis or Bach or Sondheim or your heart’s favorite.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Michael Sharfe

Fountain Square, Jazz at the Square | 5-8 p.m., 520 Vine St., downtown. DETAILS: Retro Nouveau takes the stage for your jazz fix at the fountain, this week. One of the busiest musicians in town, bassist Michael Sharfe, heads up the group. Sharfe was one of the original members of the Blue Wisp Big Band with whom he still performs. Spend some time with the Genius of Water and a refreshing drink from The Fountain Bar.

