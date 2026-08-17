Mariemont reopens Aug. 28 with nod to the past

A Cincinnati movie theater with nearly 90 years of history is getting a new life.

Cindependent will reopen the Mariemont Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 28, starting with a soft opening featuring 4 and 7 p.m. screenings of “Tony,” “The Brink of War,” “The Rivals of Amziah King” and “Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World.”

There’s a nod to the theater’s past, too. A monthlong series of films from 1938 – the year the theater opened – will run alongside the new programming, with University of Cincinnati film professors joining audiences for discussions.

Then, on Sept. 16, Cindependent will celebrate the formal reopening with a grand gala featuring street performers, live music and “Taste of Mariemont” food stations around the Mariemont Fountain and Lawn. Inside the theater, all five auditoriums will be used for a special program featuring “The Singers” from CindeAlum and Oscar winner Jack Piatt and “Take Me Home” from Sundance Film Festival-winning director Liz Sargent. Piatt is expected to attend along with other special guests.

For Cindependent, the reopening means more than bringing the theater back. It gives the local film organization a year-round home for its programming, in addition to its annual Cindependent Film Festival, presented with LADD.

Tickets for the opening screenings, gala and film festival are now available. Cindependent is also looking for volunteers to help with this year’s festival.

Related Articles