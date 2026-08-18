Cincinnati Ballet, CAC host joint ‘New Works’ talk

Two Cincinnati arts organizations are pulling back the curtain on what happens when visual art becomes ballet.

Cincinnati Ballet and the Contemporary Arts Center will host a conversation Saturday, Aug. 22, with two visual artists and two internationally acclaimed choreographers behind new works featured in the Ballet’s upcoming “The Kaplan New Works Series.”

Artist Michael Stillion and choreographer Melody Mennite will discuss their collaboration inspired by Stillion’s exhibition “And then it was flowers.” Artist Gee Horton and choreographer Mthuthuzeli November will talk about bringing Horton’s “Chapter 4: In Another Lifetime” from the gallery to the stage.

Those ballets will be performed during the 2026 rendition of “The Kaplan New Works Series,” which runs Sept. 18-26.

The conversation starts at 1 p.m. at the CAC, 44 E. Sixth St., and will be moderated by Kathrine Nero. The discussion will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how imagery and ideas from the artists’ existing work are translated into movement, and how two very different creative disciplines come together. An audience Q&A will follow.

The event is open to the public. The cost is included in the price of a regular CAC admission.

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