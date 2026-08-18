Green Umbrella makes interim executive director permanent

Following a monthslong national search, Green Umbrella named interim executive director Van Sullivan its next permanent leader.

Sullivan, who previously served as the nonprofit’s senior director of programs and climate strategy, has been interim executive director since February. They succeeded Ryan Mooney-Bullock, who led Green Umbrella for eight years before becoming executive director of Gorman Heritage Farm.

Van Sullivan

Since taking the interim role, Sullivan has overseen Cincinnati’s first Climate Week, expanded the Green & Healthy Schools Network and launched initiatives including Cincinnati’s first Climate Storybank, the Food Policy Council’s Summer Farmer’s Market Tour and affinity spaces for young professionals, BIPOC leaders and LGBTQ+ climate advocates.

“Van has the vision, experience, and determination to keep Green Umbrella focused on our mission: making Greater Cincinnati a region that is healthy, resilient, and thriving, for all,” said Jaime Love, Green Umbrella’s board president and director of programs at People’s Climate Innovation Center.

Sullivan has helped develop several of Green Umbrella’s signature programs, including the 25 Communities Project, Climate Action Fellowship and Climate Research Incubator. They also helped design Cincinnati’s 2021 Climate Equity Indicators Report and 2023 Green Cincinnati Plan and served as the inaugural chair of Cincinnati’s Environmental Advisory Board.

Sullivan also led Green Umbrella’s transition from a sustainability alliance to a Regional Climate Collaborative, joining more than 30 similar organizations nationwide.

A Cincinnati resident for 25 years, Sullivan said the new role is an opportunity to keep working on climate solutions close to home.

“Serving as Green Umbrella’s executive director means that I’m developing climate solutions here for my friends, family, and neighbors,” Sullivan said. “The work we do – furthering climate action throughout the region – requires all hands on deck. I feel honored to be chosen to steer the ship for its next chapter.”

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