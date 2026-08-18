New fund honors Christie Brown’s OneSource legacy

A new fund will honor Christie Brown’s decade of leadership at OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence while supporting the next generation of nonprofit leaders in Greater Cincinnati.

The Christie Brown Leadership Fund will provide an annual grant recognizing the impact of a local nonprofit CEO. The fund aims to support organizations serving people across the region by investing in the leaders behind that work.

Brown retired as CEO of OneSource Center in July after 11 years at the helm. During her tenure, she led the organization through a merger, a major warehouse move and the COVID-19 pandemic while expanding leadership programs and collaboration among local nonprofits.

Christie Brown

The fund’s organizers said the award reflects Brown’s focus on strengthening the region’s nonprofit sector and the organizations serving thousands of local residents each year.

The new fund will be held at the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, with the annual grant administered by BEAM Center for Nonprofits. BEAM is a new organization into which OneSource just merged, along with Leadership Council for Nonprofits and Social Venture Partners of Cincinnati.

The initial $5,000 grant went to OneSource/BEAM.

Donations should go to the Greater Cincinnati Foundation’s Christie Brown Leadership Fund or by mailing a check to OneSource Center, 936 Dalton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45203. Contributions are tax deductible as allowed by law.

Brown asks supporters not to divert their usual donations to OneSource Center to contribute to the fund.

Questions about the fund? Contact Ashley Afya at ashley@onesourcectr.org or 513-554-4944.

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