Nonprofit-led campaign to highlight contributions of immigrants

Forget the immigration debate for a minute. Cincinnati Compass and the Immigration and Refugee Law Center want Greater Cincinnati to get to know the people at the center of it.

On Thursday, the nonprofits are launching “Neighbor to Neighbor,” a regional storytelling and community engagement campaign focused on the experiences and contributions of local immigrants. It focuses on three themes: how immigrants are shaping Cincinnati, recognizing the contributions of local immigrants and building a stronger regional economy through immigrant inclusion.

The campaign comes amid persistent claims about immigration, including that immigrants take American jobs, don’t pay their fair share in taxes or contribute to higher crime. The organizations point to research showing immigrants contribute to the economy, pay hundreds of billions of dollars in taxes and are less likely to commit crimes than U.S.-born Americans.

“Facts and statistics alone don’t always change the way we see one another. Neighbor to Neighbor brings the conversation back to people because when we know someone’s story, it becomes much harder to reduce them to a stereotype,” said Mayra Jackson of the Immigration and Refugee Law Center.

What’s next

The campaign will debut Thursday following a media event downtown featuring Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus and Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney.

Then, a short video featuring immigrant entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, creatives and other Greater Cincinnati residents. A new digital hub also will launch with local facts and data, community resources, personal stories, events and opportunities for residents to connect with one another.

“Immigration can become an abstract issue when we talk about it only through headlines and politics,” said Bryan Wright with Cincinnati Compass. “Neighbor to Neighbor creates opportunities for people to connect, hear each other’s stories, and learn the facts about the immigrant community.”

So far, more than 30 regional organizations also will join the launch as part of #BridgeBuilders, a growing network focused on building connections and understanding across the region.

The campaign will continue with storytelling, community conversations and local events aimed at giving Greater Cincinnati residents a chance to meet, listen to and learn from their immigrant neighbors.

“That kind of connection is good for our neighborhoods/communities, our economy, and the future of our region,” Wright said.

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