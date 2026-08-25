Findlay Market wants to share your market story

Findlay Market is looking for stories from the people who helped make it what it is today as it gets ready to celebrate its 175th anniversary next year.

The Corporation for Findlay Market, the nonprofit that manages and operates the historic market, wants to hear from former business owners and employees, as well as their family members. If your family has a Findlay Market story tucked away in an old photo album, passed down over the years or simply remembered, the corporation wants to hear it.

A historic photo taken at Findlay Market. (Photo courtesy of Findlay Market)

The stories and photos will become part of a year-long project celebrating the public market’s history and its role in Cincinnati’s food, business and community life.

You don’t have to be a former business owner to participate. The corporation is also looking for former employees and relatives of people who once owned businesses at the market.

You can share your story through an online form or pick up a paper copy at the Market Center during market hours. Paper forms can be dropped off at the Market Center or mailed to 132 W. Elder St., Cincinnati, OH 45202.

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