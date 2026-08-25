Last phase of Columbia Connector Trail project underway

Great Parks has started construction on the final phase of the Columbia Connector Trail, a 0.7-mile stretch that will connect Columbia Township and Mariemont to the Little Miami Scenic Trail.

The trail will start where the first two phases end, near where Walton Creek meets the Little Miami River. It will cross the creek, run behind and through the commercial district, cross U.S. 50/Wooster Pike near Mariemont High School and end at Pocahontas Avenue.

When complete, the Columbia Connector will stretch 1.1 miles from Pocahontas Avenue to the intersection of U.S. 50/Wooster Pike and Newtown Road, where it will connect with the Little Miami Scenic Trail.

“This phase of the Columbia Connector will become a vital community resource along the river, while providing a safe transportation route separated from vehicular traffic in a very busy area,” said Todd Palmeter, Great Parks CEO.

A new link in the regional trail network

The new section also will become part of the regional Cincinnati Riding or Walking Network, or CROWN, connecting with the partially completed Mariemont Connector, Murray Path and Wasson Way.

Trail users will have access to nearby businesses, Mariemont High School and the Mariemont Branch Library, as well as several Metro stops.

The Columbia Connector will add to Great Parks’ 94 miles of existing trails and complement nearby recreation areas along the Little Miami Scenic Corridor, including Avoca Trailhead, Bass Island and the Little Miami Golf Center.

“With this new link to the regional trails network, we continue to address the public’s top priority for Great Parks – build more trails,” Palmeter added.

How the project is funded

The Ohio Department of Transportation is leading the project’s design with funds from the Eastern Corridor Project. Great Parks has secured nearly $2.5 million for construction, including nearly $1.7 million in federal funding, $338,660 from the Clean Ohio Trails Fund, $100,000 from the State of Ohio Capital Improvements Fund and $300,000 from CROWN’s capital campaign.

Great Parks will work with ODOT, Columbia Township and Mariemont to identify additional public and private funding.

If all goes as planned, Great Parks expects to complete this section of the Columbia Connector Trail in spring 2028.

Great Parks trails

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