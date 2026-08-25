Latine performing arts festival to debut in Cincinnati

Cincinnati will get a new performing arts festival this fall that puts Latine artists who live and work in the region in the spotlight.

“Voces y Movimiento: Latine Performing Arts Festival” will feature theater, dance, music, poetry and literature across five main events from Sept. 18 through Oct. 3. Madisonville-based Dos-Corazones Productions, which works to increase the visibility of Latine artists in Cincinnati’s arts community, is presenting the festival.

The festival begins as Hispanic Heritage Month gets underway and will take place at venues throughout Cincinnati. Organizers say it is the city’s first performing arts festival to center Cincinnati-based Latine artists.

“Voces y Movimiento: Latine Performing Arts Festival” logo provided by Dos-Corazones Productions.

The festival opens Sept. 18 with an inauguration at SWELL Art Cafe in Camp Washington. The event will give attendees a chance to meet participating artists, connect with supporters and hear live music.

The lineup continues Sept. 19 with a poetry reading and book presentation at Walnut Hills’ The Well, followed by a Spanish-language theater performance with English subtitles Sept. 25 at ARCO Theater in Price Hill. On Sept. 26, Kennedy Heights Art Center will host an evening of contemporary and flamenco dance featuring new choreography.

The festival also includes several workshops. Wave Pool Art Center will host a Maya glyphic writing workshop Oct. 2 for people ages 8 and older. On Oct. 3, attendees ages 15 and older can take an introductory flamenco class, while children ages 7 to 12 can explore science and art through a workshop focused on STEM and recycled materials.

The festival wraps up Oct. 3 with a closing celebration at SWELL Art Cafe featuring live Latin music, dancing and a chance to meet the artists.

Dos-Corazones Productions says the festival will create more opportunities for Cincinnati’s Latine artists while connecting them with the broader arts community. The organization also offers free bilingual dance and art workshops in underserved neighborhoods throughout the region.

Ticket prices vary by event, with discounts for students and children, according to festival organizers. But many events are free.

More information and the full festival schedule are available at dos-corazonesproductions.com.

Related Articles