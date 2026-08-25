TriHealth helps Xavier land in top 10 for student health services

Xavier University’s more than two-decade partnership with TriHealth is putting healthcare and healthcare education at the center of campus life.

The Princeton Review named Xavier No. 10 on its list of the best colleges in the country for student health services. The only schools in front of XU are University of Virginia, Vanderbilt University, the University of San Diego, Wabash College, Salve Regina University, Rollins College, the University of Richmond and the California Institute of Technology.

The ranking highlights Xavier’s partnership with TriHealth, which provides care to students and faculty through the Health United Building, or HUB. The two organizations created the facility together, with services including sick visits, wellness checks and behavioral healthcare.

The partnership also gives students studying healthcare hands-on experience at TriHealth facilities. Programs include nursing, exercise science, health science and wellness and healthcare administration. TriHealth is also working with Xavier as it prepares to welcome its first class to the College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2027.

“As believers in the Population Health model of care we believe our community is at its peak when patients receive regular care that enhances their short- and long-term physical and behavioral health,” TriHealth physician Dr. Stephen Cleves said.

More rankings

The Princeton Review also ranked Xavier in the top 10 for Best Student Support and gave the university high marks for accessible and engaged faculty and students who love their athletic teams. The rankings are based on student surveys and experiences.

Xavier also earned a spot among The Princeton Review’s top 392 colleges overall.

“This incredible honor… reflects Xavier and TriHealth’s commitment to caring for the whole person, a core value our teams live out every day,” said Kimberly Moore, Xavier’s vice president for Student Affairs and chief student success officer. “Our students and employees are our top priority, and we are so thankful to have TriHealth as a partner in supporting their health during their time at Xavier.”

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