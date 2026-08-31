Cincinnati Animal CARE’s waives adoptions fees for adult dogs

Cincinnati Animal CARE is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs as it works to clear a kennel run this week so construction can move forward at its Colerain Avenue campus.

The shelter took in 420 dogs in August while 248 were adopted, a difference of 172 dogs. Despite 56 dogs finding homes over the weekend, Cincinnati Animal CARE said continued high intake means it needs more dogs placed in adoptive or foster homes to free the kennel space while maintaining room for incoming animals.

As of Monday morning, 183 dogs were available for adoption on-site at the shelter’s two locations, with additional dogs eligible to leave through foster care.

Cincinnati Animal CARE is Hamilton County’s only open-intake animal shelter and sole provider of animal services, meaning it cannot stop or limit the number of stray dogs coming into its care.

“We are incredibly grateful to the families who adopted 56 dogs this weekend, but the reality is that dogs are coming in faster than they are leaving,” said Meaghan Colville, shelter director and interim chief dog warden. “We have to clear this kennel run, and delaying this construction is not an option. If you have been considering adopting a dog, now is the time. And if adoption isn’t right for you, fostering a dog can make just as much of an impact.”

How you can help

Waived adoption fees apply to adult dogs in care, including eligible dogs in foster homes and at satellite adoption locations throughout Greater Cincinnati. A $5 service fee applies to all adoptions, along with the required Hamilton County dog license fee for Hamilton County residents.

The promotion applies only to dogs. There’s no appointment or pre-approval required.

Fostering is another way to help create kennel space. Some dogs currently occupying shelter kennels are not yet available for adoption because they are part of active cases with the Hamilton County Dog Wardens or are still within their mandatory 72-hour stray hold.

Foster homes can temporarily house those dogs while Cincinnati Animal CARE continues to provide supplies and support.

Visitors can meet adoptable dogs at both shelter locations in Northside from 1-6 p.m. daily, seven days a week. The shelter also encourages people who cannot adopt to consider fostering.

Cincinnati Animal CARE

Related Articles