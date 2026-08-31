First Great Parks-Cohen e-waste recycling event this Saturday

Old electronics piling up in garages and basements can get a second life this fall as Great Parks hosts three e-waste recycling events across Hamilton County.

Great Parks and Cohen Recycling will accept most electronics with a cord during events scheduled for the first Saturday of September, October and November. The partnership has kept tons of e-waste out of landfills in recent years.

The events are:

Saturday: 9 a.m.-noon at Miami Whitewater Forest

9 a.m.-noon at Miami Whitewater Forest Oct. 3: 9 a.m.-noon at Woodland Mound

9 a.m.-noon at Woodland Mound Nov. 7: 9 a.m.-noon at Harper Meadows in Winton Woods

“Conservation leadership is a priority for us at Great Parks, and we’re proud to offer this service that will keep dangerous materials found in everyday electronics from entering landfills and damaging the environment,” said Stephanie Bacher, sustainability coordinator for Great Parks.

Accepted items include computers, cellphones, laptops, tablets, batteries, televisions, LCD screens, CRT monitors, microwaves, servers, routers, speakers, hard drives, stereos and VCRs, wires and cable or satellite boxes. Devices containing a cathode ray tube, such as older televisions, and flat-screen TVs require a $10 fee, cash only.

There is no limit on the number of items that can be dropped off.

Great Parks and Cohen Recycling cannot accept light bulbs, wood, paper or cardboard, or items containing refrigerant, including refrigerators, freezers, humidifiers and dehumidifiers.

The organizations also have a separate partnership for recycling holiday lights, which has recycled more than 48 tons of material since 2014. This year’s holiday lights recycling program will begin in December.

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