CCJO 2026-27 season offers jazz experiences both big and small

The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra has a new season of concerts for both its Big Band Series and the more intimate Jazz@First concerts.

Founded in 2013, the CCJO focuses on the works of contemporary composers and expands the jazz canon by producing and performing its own original material, both new arrangements and compositions.

Big Band Series

CCJO trumpets are showcased in music of Chuck Mangione

(Photo by Steven Magas)

The full CCJO, a 17-piece big band, offers six concerts this season at The Redmoor in Mt. Lookout Square. Each concert opens with a regional student jazz ensemble. All performances begin at 7 p.m.

Oct. 29: “Feels So Good: A Tribute to Chuck Mangione”

Nov. 19: “A Tale of Two Big Bands: The Music of Gordon Goodwin & Jim McNeely”

Dec. 9 & 10: “Jingle Jazz: Swingin’ Into the Holidays,” with vocalist Mandy Gaines

Feb. 17 & 18: “Licensed to Swing: The Music of James Bond,” with Mandy Gaines

March 4: “John Clayton: Big Band Legend,” featuring bassist/composer John Clayton

April 22: “The Phantastic Phil DeGreg,” featuring founding CCJO pianist

Jazz@First Series

Sarah D’Angelo and Paul Keller headline on Valentine’s Day.

By contrast, the Jazz@First Series offers six smaller-scale experiences on Sunday afternoons in one of the region’s finest acoustic spaces – the wood-lined sanctuary at First Unitarian Church in Avondale. Performances are at 2 p.m.

Oct. 4: “The Art of the Unexpected,” featuring guitarist Scott Wojahn

Nov. 8: “A Tribute to the Jazz Masters,” featuring alto saxophonist and author Jamey Aebersold

Dec. 6: “A Brazilian Christmas,” with local jazz group Brasilia

Feb. 14: “Love Notes: A Jazz Valentine,” with Paul Keller, bass, and Sarah D’Angelo, vocals and clarinet

March 14: My Foolish Heart: Songs of Love and Longing,” featuring vocalist Melissa Stylianou

April 11: Sonny Rollins Tribute, featuring alto saxophonist Christopher Andrews

Season tickets: Subscribers receive one concert free.

Adults, 18 and over: $125-175

Students/children, under 18 or with student ID: $50

cincinnatijazz.org

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