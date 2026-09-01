Mutual Dance Theatre explores history in its 2026-27 season

Mutual Dance Theatre will explore personal and collective history in its 2026-27 season, bringing two visiting companies to Cincinnati for the first time alongside new commissions and works from the company’s own repertory.

The season, titled “Heritage, Unfolding: A Season of Histories,” will examine “what we carry forward” through four programs featuring what the company describes as “captivating and supercharged dance.”

Inside the season

South Chicago Dance Theatre opens the season Oct. 2-3 at the Aronoff Center for the Arts’ Jarson-Kaplan Theater. Led by artistic director Kia S. Smith, the Chicago company has landed on Dance Magazine’s national “must-see” list and the Chicago Tribune called it “the next big thing.”

After opening the season with South Chicago Dance Theatre, Mutual will turn the spotlight to its own work with the annual Up-Close series, Dec. 3-12 at the company’s Hartwell Studio. The experimental, long-form series gives audiences an intimate look at Mutual’s work. This year’s Up-Close program features two shows: Steven P. Evans’ immersive “|S|P|A|C|E|,” which explores new understanding of the physical isolation of 2020, and a new commission from Countess V. Winfrey, associate artistic director of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company.

Boca Tuya, a New York City-based dance company, will make its Cincinnati debut Feb. 26-27 at the Aronoff Center. The troupe is the brainchild of Omar Román de Jesús, whose work has been described as daring, tender and striking. Román de Jesús is a Princess Grace Award and Dance Magazine Harkness Award recipient.

Mutual closes the season April 30-May 1 with “Modern Mix ’27,” also at the Aronoff Center. The program will feature two new commissions, from Hana Delong of Dallas Black Dance Theatre and Ailey II and Rodrigo Almarales of Cincinnati Ballet.

The program also will include two returning works that Mutual says helped define the company: Evans’ “Petrichor,” described as a gripping journey and visual delight, and Artistic Director Jeanne Mam-Luft’s “/SHIFT/,” which has toured to numerous festivals.

Season subscriptions include a three-show Aronoff Center package starting at $100, with an Up-Close add-on for $24.

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