Revamped ArtsWave app ready in time for BLINK

An updated version of the free ArtsWave app aims to make it easier for Cincinnatians and visitors to find things to do as the region heads into one of its busiest stretches of arts and entertainment activity.

ArtsWave launched the app in 2024. The new version goes beyond an event calendar, combining arts and entertainment listings with recommendations, deals and tools to help users plan outings. The app now includes expanded event and deal searches, new content hubs and the ability to save events and build and share itineraries.

“The Cincinnati region is full of creativity, but with so much happening, finding what to do can be its own challenge,” said Alecia Kintner, president and CEO of ArtsWave. “The updated ArtsWave App makes discovery easier.”

Throughout October, everyone who uses the app will receive a free month of ArtsWave Pass, which provides 50% off tickets to arts experiences and offers at restaurants, retailers and other businesses across the region.

The promotion comes ahead of two major October events, Cincinnati Art Week and BLINK.

For Cincinnati Art Week, Oct. 3-10, the app will highlight exhibitions, artist programming, social gatherings and other experiences. During BLINK, Oct. 8-11, users will find festival maps and event details, along with app-only offers, hidden restaurant menus, an app-exclusive speakeasy and discounts on arts and entertainment experiences.

The updated app is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

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