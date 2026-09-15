Sam Hubbard Foundation names new leader

The Cincinnati-based Sam Hubbard Foundation has a new executive director as the organization prepares to expand its programs.

Emily Smith Pirrello, a corporate strategist and nonprofit executive, takes over leadership from founding Executive Director Matt Kittell, who has led the foundation since its creation about six years ago.

Pirrello previously served as the first chief of staff for FP2020, a global partnership at the United Nations Foundation, and was part of the executive leadership team at the Sundance Institute, host of the Sundance Film Festival. She also worked in M&A human capital consulting at Deloitte and founded ESP Consulting Group.

Emily Smith Pirrello and Sam Hubbard (Provided)

Her selection was unanimously approved by the foundation’s steering committee following an extensive executive search, according to Sam Hubbard, the foundation’s founder.

“From our first meeting, Emily’s preparation, strategic vision, and commitment to our mission stood out,” Hubbard said. He added that bringing Pirrello on board will strengthen the foundation’s leadership as he enters his second year of retirement from the Cincinnati Bengals. Hubbard plans to remain involved with the organization while finding new ways to deepen its impact.

Founded in 2020, the Sam Hubbard Foundation provides resources for confidence by helping bridge gaps in hygiene, nutrition and educational supplies for students. Its programs include Hubbard’s Cupboard and a partnership with Crayons and Beyond.

Pirrello said the foundation’s programs are helping close resource gaps that affect students every day.

“I am honored to join The Sam Hubbard Foundation at such a pivotal time,” Pirrello said. “Sam and the team have built an extraordinary organization that delivers practical, immediate support to students.”

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