Santa Maria Services to break ground on new E. Price Hill hub

Santa Maria Community Services will break ground Thursday on a new 26,600-square-foot community hub in East Price Hill, bringing its services together in one location for the first time.

The $16.5 million project is part of Santa Maria’s “One Building, Thriving Families” capital campaign, the organization’s first capital campaign in its nearly 130-year history. The new facility at 1048 Considine Ave. will give families a single place to access programs and resources focused on education, finances, health and other needs.

An on-site groundbreaking celebration will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday.

A rendering. (Provided)

“For decades, we’ve added buildings here and there as we’ve grown so that our services have been scattered across the greater Price Hill area,” said H.A. Musser Jr., president and CEO of Santa Maria. “Now … we’re building a new, efficient and accessible space designed with families in mind.”

Going inside the project

Santa Maria currently operates out of multiple buildings across Price Hill, many of which are 75 to 125 years old and have limited space. The new building will bring those services together in a larger, more accessible facility.

The community hub will include private offices for one-on-one coaching, a computer lab, food pantry, clothing closet and laundry facility, space for partner organizations and areas for children. Plans also include a walking trail around the property.

Santa Maria serves nearly 3,000 people each year through programs including early childhood development, parenting support, employment and financial coaching, health education, housing stabilization and youth development.

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