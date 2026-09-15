The Cincy Hat Foundation gets a boost from FUSIAN event

The Cincy Hat Foundation is getting a boost from a Cincinnati sushi night featuring Cincinnati Bengals players, cheerleaders and a chance to win sushi for life.

FUSIAN will host The Cincy Event from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 22 at its Kenwood location, 8060 Montgomery Road. The community event will support The Cincy Hat Foundation, which was founded by Bengals center Ted Karras to support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Karras and Bengals offensive lineman Dalton Risner will sign autographs during the event, which also will feature an appearance by the Ben-Gal Cheerleaders and giveaways.

Provided

The event is part of a partnership between The Cincy Hat Foundation and FUSIAN, which has seven locations across Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo. Through Sept. 30, $1 from every Cincy Roll sold at FUSIAN will benefit the foundation.

The Cincy Roll combines shrimp tempura and salmon with vegetables, spicy mayo and sweet soy, topped with sesame seeds and togarashi spice.

Guests at the Sept. 22 event can enter to win free FUSIAN sushi for life. Karras and Risner will draw the winner at 6:30 p.m., and entrants must be present to win. The first 25 guests also will receive a free FUSIAN Cincy Hat with purchase.

“The Cincy Hat Foundation is doing important work right here in Cincinnati, and we love bringing people together for a fun night while also supporting an organization that gives back to our community,” Stephan Harman, cofounder and CEO of FUSIAN. “And we can’t think of a better way to celebrate Cincinnati than with the Bengals and the chance to win sushi for life.”

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