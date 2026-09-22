Applications open for next Project XLR8 cohort

Project XLR8 is accepting applications for its 2026-27 cohort, giving established Cincinnati-area nonprofits a chance to receive multiyear funding, coaching and hands-on business expertise to grow a program or tackle a strategic challenge.

The program pairs funding with ongoing support from Social Venture Partners Cincinnati. Historically, Project XLR8 participants have gone through an accelerator process before one organization is selected for a multiyear investment. In May, Strategies to End Homelessness was selected to receive $60,000 over three years to expand its data-driven approach to preventing homelessness.

More than 40 Cincinnati nonprofits have participated in Project XLR8, according to organizers.

The program is designed to help nonprofits sharpen strategy, strengthen operations and build capacity around an existing program or new initiative.

This is the first Project XLR8 cohort since SVP Cincinnati, the program’s operator, joined BEAM Center for Nonprofits.

Eligible organizations must be established 501(c)(3) nonprofits or fiscally sponsored organizations with active programs, identified leadership, a governing board and basic financial systems. They also must have the capacity to participate fully in the program.

Applications are due by midnight Oct. 16. Free information sessions are scheduled for noon Sept. 23 and noon Sept. 29 via Zoom.

Questions? Contact Kelly at kelly@svpcincinnati.org.

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