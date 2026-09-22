Central Clinic gets $455K for reentry services

Central Clinic Behavioral Health received $454,627 from the OneOhio Recovery Foundation to expand substance use disorder treatment and reentry services in Greater Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati-based nonprofit provides mental health, addiction and forensic services to children, adults and families. It operates eight locations across the region.

This new funding will allow Central Clinic to add reentry-focused staff, expand evidence-based assessments and treatment, and provide immediate stabilization services for people returning to the community after involvement with the criminal justice system.

“This funding will connect court-involved individuals with timely, evidence-based behavioral health treatment and practical reentry supports,” Central Clinic President and CEO Kimberly Mages said. “Essential resources … promote stability, improve long-term outcomes, and reduce the likelihood of future justice-system involvement.”

The grant comes from the OneOhio Recovery Foundation’s second round of regional grants, which will distribute $45.7 million across Ohio for addiction prevention, treatment, recovery and community resilience programs. The money comes from the state’s share of settlements with pharmaceutical companies related to the opioid epidemic.

The OneOhio Recovery Foundation is a private nonprofit that funds addiction prevention, treatment and recovery efforts across Ohio. The foundation is governed by a 29-member board representing communities across the state and receives 55% of the settlement funds Ohio receives from the pharmaceutical industry.

“Central Clinic Behavioral Health is among the dedicated, high-quality organizations working across Ohio every day to help individuals, families and communities affected by substance use disorder,” foundation Executive Director Alisha Nelson said.

Central Clinic Behavioral Health

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