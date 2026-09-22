CET to air new documentary on Dr. O’dell Owens

A new documentary exploring the life and legacy of Cincinnati physician, educator and public servant Dr. O’dell M. Owens will debut Sept. 24 on CET.

“Be the Change: The O’dell Owens Story” is a one-hour documentary produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Richard Wonderling. It follows Owens’ journey from his childhood in Cincinnati’s West End through a career that included medicine, education, public service and pioneering work in in vitro fertilization.

Owens grew up in poverty and faced personal tragedy. He also was told he wasn’t college material. He went on to earn advanced degrees from Yale and Harvard and become a medical pioneer in IVF.

The documentary features interviews with Owens’ family, friends and colleagues, offering personal accounts of his life and his connection to Cincinnati.

A special pre-release screening was held Sept. 10 at CET Studios in Evanston. A mural of Owens adorns the former CET studio building in the West End.

O’dell Owens

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