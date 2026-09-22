Cincinnati Works celebrates 30 years

Thirty years after Dave Phillips and Liane Phillips founded Cincinnati Works to help people move out of poverty through employment, the organization is marking the milestone with a look at the economic impact of that work – and where it goes next.

The nonprofit will celebrate its 30th anniversary Wednesday night at Cincinnati Museum Center, bringing together more than 200 community and business leaders to reflect on its impact and highlight a new economic impact report from the Cincinnati Regional Chamber’s Center for Research & Data.

Cincinnati Works has focused since 1996 on helping people living in poverty find employment, overcome barriers and build lasting careers. The organization began with a model built around one-on-one coaching and today provides personalized career and financial coaching, workforce training, barrier-removal support and connections to employment opportunities.

CW also partners with more than 100 employers to help members secure jobs and build careers while helping businesses strengthen retention and develop their workforce.

The Chamber’s new report offers a look at the broader economic impact of that work. From 2022 through 2025, Cincinnati Works job placements generated $136.3 million in economic output and $96.6 million in regional earnings, according to the report. The placements supported 1,319 jobs and generated $10.88 million in local, state and federal tax revenue.

During the same period, CW engaged 3,445 members, facilitated 836 job placements and provided workplace coaching to 1,592 members, the organization wrote in a release. It noted that average hourly earnings for Members placed in jobs increased from $16.95 in 2022 to $18.88 in 2025.

Wednesday’s celebration will feature a keynote address from Northern Kentucky University President Dr. Cady Short-Thompson and support the Dave & Liane Phillips Legacy Fund as Cincinnati Works looks toward its next 30 years. The event runs from 6-8 p.m.

Cincinnati Works

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