Go on safari with Elmo at your local library

Elmo is trading “Sesame Street” for the African bush – and Cincinnati-area families can tag along for the adventure.

CET-TV – Cincinnati’s PBS station – and the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library have teamed up for three free family gatherings where kids can get an early look at “Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure” and take part in safari-themed activities. The events include activities and giveaways. They’re open to the public, though reservations are requested.

Branch locations:

Symmes Township Branch Library , 11850 Enyart Road, Loveland – 10:30 a.m. Sept. 24

, 11850 Enyart Road, Loveland – 10:30 a.m. Sept. 24 Forest Park Branch Library , 660 Northland Blvd., Cincinnati – 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5

, 660 Northland Blvd., Cincinnati – 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5 Groesbeck Branch Library, 2994 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati – 10:30 a.m. Oct. 10

Families can RSVP through the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library’s online events calendar.

Event support came in the form of a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

“These screening events not only provide an opportunity for family engagement, but remind the community that PBS remains a free, high quality, and trusted resource for children and adults on and off screen,” Lisa Sensale Yazdian, manager of education and engagement at CET, said in a statement.

Working together to support local kids

Emily Griffis, youth programs coordinator at CHPL, said the partnership will give families access to free educational and early literacy resources.

“We are so excited to partner with CET to provide this fun opportunity to families across Hamilton County,” Griffis said. “Together, we’re committed to providing free educational resources and early literacy supports that help children explore new ideas and build new skills.”

Presented in collaboration with Sesame Workshop, “Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure” follows Elmo, Abby and Nina to The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya after they adopt an orphaned elephant online.

The friends meet the young elephant and the keepers who care for her before venturing from the sanctuary into the African bush, where they encounter some of nature’s most iconic wildlife.

The special marks “Sesame Street’s” first safari and premieres at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 on CET. The show also will be available on PBS, PBS Kids, PBS.org, YouTube and the PBS App.

Reserve your spot

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