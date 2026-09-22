Impact 100 grant expands Women Helping Women’s Adams County reach

Domestic violence survivors in Adams County will have faster access to advocates, safety planning and support services through a $100,000 grant to Women Helping Women from the local chapter of Impact 100.

The funding will allow the nonprofit to fully implement its Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team in Adams County with local law enforcement. The program connects specially trained advocates with survivors immediately after a domestic violence incident, creating a direct link between the initial law enforcement response and survivor services.

WHW CEO and president Kristin Shrimplin. (Helen Adams for Movers and Makers 2023)

Women Helping Women, a local nonprofit, created DVERT with the Cincinnati Police Department in 2018 as a 24/7 on-scene response program. Since then, its advocates have assisted more than 23,000 survivors and their children and provided more than 110,000 crisis and wraparound services.

“This $100,000 investment from Impact 100 will allow us to strengthen the safety net for survivors in Adams County by bringing advocacy directly to them at one of the most critical moments in their lives,” said Kristin Shrimplin, Women Helping Women’s president and CEO.

Women supporting women

Impact 100 brings women together through collective giving to fund significant grants to nonprofits serving Greater Cincinnati. The organization is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and pools member contributions to make transformational investments in the community. Women Helping Women was one of four nonprofits to receive a $100,000 grant in 2026.

This latest round of funding will expand that community impact in Adams County, building on Women Helping Women’s existing work in the community. It serves nearly 8,500 survivors across Southwest Ohio every year.

“Impact 100 was founded on the belief that women can create extraordinary change when we combine our resources and invest together,” Impact 100 President Janet Collins said. “Women Helping Women’s expansion of DVERT into Adams County is a powerful example of the kind of meaningful community impact our members seek to make.”

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